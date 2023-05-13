How to know if a wizard or witch is trustworthy to receive help?

Witchcraft is an ancient practice that seeks to connect with the energies of the nature and the universe to achieve positive changes in people’s lives.

However, not all people who call themselves witches or witches have good intentions or sufficient knowledge to perform spells or rituals safely and effectively.

How to know if a wizard or witch is trustworthy?

Some tips to avoid falling into the hands of false wizards or witches who only want to take advantage of your money or your situation:

Do research on reputation

You should research the reputation and track record of the wizard or witch you want to consult.

He also looks for references from other people who have come to him or her and who can attest to his or her professionalism and honesty.

It has a suitable and clean place

Check that the sorcerer or witch has a suitable and clean place to carry out their consultations and their work.

Avoid dirty, dark places or places with bad vibrations, as they can negatively affect the results.

watch your language

Observe the behavior and language of the wizard or witch during the consultation.

A true sorcerer or witch must be respectful, kind and clear with their explanations.

It should not pressure you to do something you don’t want or feel comfortable with, nor should it promise miraculous or immediate results.

Type of materials and methods

Ask the witch or witch what kind of materials and methods he uses for his spells or rituals.

A true sorcerer or witch must use natural and ecological elements, such as herbs, candles, stones, etc., and must respect the laws of nature and karma.

You must not use anything that could harm others or yourself, nor must you resort to black magic or evil entities.

service charge

Evaluate the price that the wizard or witch charges you for their services.

A true wizard or witch must charge a fair and reasonable price for his work, without abusing or deceiving his clients.

They should not ask you for excessive amounts of money or require you to pay them in advance or give them your personal belongings.

trust your intuition

Trust your instincts and how you feel around the witch or witch. If something seems off or doesn’t feel right, don’t go ahead with the job.

A trustworthy wizard or witch should make you feel comfortable and secure. If not, you may need to seek help elsewhere.

By following these tips you will be able to find a trustworthy wizard or witch to receive help or advice on any issue that worries or interests you.

Remember that witchcraft is a powerful but also delicate tool, which requires responsibility and respect on the part of those who practice it and of those who request it.

