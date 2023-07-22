ANNOUNCEMENT for the 7th International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize – mica

The composer, conductor, pianist and sound engineer, Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Fheodoroff (*September 15, 1931; † August 27, 2011) has had a significant impact on musical life in Carinthia for several decades. In recognition of these merits, the state of Carinthia, in cooperation with the members of the Fheodoroff family, created the International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize in 2013. Since then, this prize has been awarded every two years by means of a public call for entries in different categories.

“Music contributes to the mental and spiritual development of people.”

For him, Nikolaus Fheodoroff’s compositional work always had a holistic, philosophical meaning in a humanistic context: music should touch the listener directly and encourage them to reflect.

He was particularly interested in new forms of expression that do justice to this approach. With the International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize composers should be encouraged to take up this claim and translate it into a contemporary musical language.

According to § 1 paragraph 1 of the Carinthian Culture Promotion Act 2001, LGBl. No. 45/2001 idgF. (hereinafter: K-KFördG 2001) to promote and support cultural activities in the interests of the state and its residents. Funding must be provided in particular if cultural activities are carried out in Carinthia or are related to Carinthia. In addition, according to Article 2 Paragraph 1 Letter b) and Letter l), the area of ​​music and intercultural cooperation are to be promoted.

APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

1. Object of funding:

Goal of awarding the International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize is to promote composers on the one hand and to strengthen the acceptance of contemporary music in the population on the other.

In recognition of the Carinthian composer who died in 2011, the state of Carinthia writes in accordance with § 4 paragraph 1 lit. a) and lit. b) of the K-KFördG, LGBl. No. 45/2002 as amended, in the

Category: INSTRUMENTAL / ORCHESTRA with soloist quartet

Maximum scoring: 2222-4230-timp+2, harp, piano/celesta (1 player) and strings 9.7.6.5.4

Quartet of soloists: violin, flutes (1 player), clarinets (1 player), violoncello

Duration: 15-20 minutes

the 7th International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize out of.

A composition in a new tonal language is expected with the aim of expanding the repertoire with contemporary contributions. The work submitted for this competition must therefore not have been previously published in any form.

The prize is endowed with 15,000 euros. The award will be presented in 2025. A premiere of the award-winning work is planned as part of the KSO subscription concerts 2024/2025 (venue: Konzerthaus Klagenfurt, large hall).

For more details see

Carinthian Symphony Orchestra /KSO

Klagenfurt concert hall

2. Eligible to apply:

Composers of any nation and any age are eligible to apply.

3. Funding requirements and conditions:

Investments:

Please note that uploads are only possible in pdf format.

one work (world premiere) incl. work commentary im pdf-Format, with which the composer would like to apply for the prize in the advertised category (upload max. 2048 KB); larger files can be sent by email to abt14.post@ktn.gv.at (PDF document, max. 15 MB per May). Please do not use file hosting services. Curriculum vitae and artistic career im pdf-Format (upload max. 2048 KB); Other facilities im pdf-Format possible (max. 2048 KB per upload).

Submission anonymous:

The author must not be recognizable on the submitted score and the accompanying work commentary.

Only one work may be submitted per application. Submissions that do not meet the conditions of the call for entries will not take part in the competition. If texts are used in connection with the submitted work or serve as a basis, the applicant guarantees that he/she has the necessary unrestricted rights of use of the respective author with regard to these texts and undertakes to indemnify and hold harmless the state of Carinthia in this regard. The award winner is responsible for any taxation of the prize money awarded. It is pointed out that the jury’s proposals are not explained in detail in verbal terms. An independent jury usually names one person as the winner. In exceptional cases, the prize can also be awarded proportionally to two or more people, provided that this is technically justifiable given the amount of prize money in the advertised category. The premiere performance(s) of the work(s) awarded the International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize must take place in Carinthia. The awarding of the International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize can be omitted if the jury decides unanimously. If no prizewinner is nominated in the advertised category, the prize money for the award of the subsequent International Nikolaus Fheodoroff Composition Prize must be added. The state of Carinthia, Department 14 – Art and Culture, with the support of the respective cooperation partner, is responsible for the handling of the premiere(s). Conductors of ensembles, choirs as well as organizers etc. come into question as cooperation partners. The respective cooperation partner has the right to participate with one vote in the nomination of the composition prize winner or to send a professionally qualified person to the jury. The respective cooperation partner will be nominated by the jury. In agreement with the respective cooperation partner, the state of Carinthia contributes a maximum amount of EUR 16,000 to the financial expenses of the premiere(s) of the award-winning work(s). There is no legal entitlement to the award of the prize.

4. Privacy and Disclosure:

The applicant has to agree to the publication of the data according to § 19 paragraph 1 lit. a) of the K-KFördG 2001 in the official culture report of the state of Carinthia. Pursuant to Article 6 Paragraph 1 lit. b, e and f of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the funding provider is authorized to process all of the personal data contained in the application form and arising from the processing and control of the funding as well as any reclaims relating to the applicant or the award winner for the purposes of processing the funding contract, for control purposes and for any reclaims with the aid of automation. Pursuant to Article 6 Paragraph 1 lit. b, e and f GDPR, the sponsor is authorized to transmit the data determined to the transparency database within the meaning of the Transparency Database Act 2012 – TDBG 2012, Federal Law Gazette I No. 99, as amended, and to request data from the transparency database if they are necessary for the granting, setting or reclaiming of the prize. The applicant has the right to revoke his/her declaration of consent at any time in writing by notifying the Office of the Carinthian Provincial Government, Department 14 – Art and Culture.

5. Decision:

The cultural advisor of the state of Carinthia decides on the awarding of the prize(s) on the basis of the proposals of an independent jury consisting of: Univ.-Prof. Mag. Thomas Fheodoroff, Em. Univ.-Prof. Mag. Gerd Kühr, Prof. Bruno Strobl, Univ.-Prof. dr Hakan Ulus, Mag.a Dr.in Manuela Kerer PhD and a representative of the Carinthian Symphony Orchestra (KSO). Depending on the respective submissions, further experts may be consulted.

Incompatibility:

Jury members and any persons involved who take part in the jury meeting cannot be nominated for this prize.

6 Submission date and place:

Persons who meet the funding requirements are invited to apply by means of ONLINE Form no later than 30. April 2024 to the Office of the Carinthian Provincial Government, Department 14 – Art and Culture. Online form see: https://portal.ktn.gv.at/Forms/AFS/KU5

