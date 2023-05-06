Another chapter ends: talented author Philippe Sollers leaves us at 86

The end of an era often marks the end of a literary dynasty. Philippe Sollers, this genius of the pen and the word, passed away on May 5 at the age of 86. This sad news, announced by its publisher Gallimard, leaves a huge void in the world of French literature.

Like Sollers, I have always been fascinated by the power of words and the art of storytelling. And I must say that the life and work of this outstanding writer left a deep impression on me. As a tribute to this extraordinary man of letters, allow me to take you on a journey through his life, his career and his invaluable legacy to modern literary humanity.

The beginnings of a daring artist

Philippe Sollers was born Philippe Jewels November 28, 1936 in Talence, near Bordeaux. From a family of Leftist and Catholic Gaullist industrialists, he was destined for a life quite different from that of a novelist and intellectual.

Philippe Sollers: The beginnings of a daring artist

Drawn to economics as a youth, it was only a matter of time before Sollers discovered his life’s true calling: a love of literature and words. Under the aegis of his first mentor, the poet Francis Ponge, Sollers swapped his surname of Jewels for that of Sollers.

The dazzling start of a literary career

At the age of 22, Philippe Sollers is already famous thanks to the publication of his first novel, A curious loneliness. That’s enough to propel him into the spotlight of the French literary scene.

However, this is only the beginning of a rich and complex work that will eventually encompass more than 80 novels and essays. Books such as The parkwinner of the Prix Médicis, and Womenwhich was a great success, sealed the reputation of Sollers as an essential and elusive writer.

The loves of a tormented man

A marriage, intense passions and emotions

Behind the pen, Philippe Sollers was a man of passions and contradictions. Married to psychoanalyst Julia Kristeva since 1967, with whom he had a son named David, Sollers seemed to have found in her another love of his life, particularly her ability to understand the intricacies of the human mind.

Philippe Sollers and Julia Kristeva, Ré, 1968

Venice, an inexhaustible source of inspiration

Besides his wife, there is another love that has deeply marked the life and work of Sollers: the city of Venice. This fascinating city with its inimitable atmosphere was an all-consuming passion for him, which he shared with the world through his love dictionary for Venice.

An echo in posterity

With his passing, Philippe Sollers leaves behind him a multidimensional legacy. As a writer, he has captivated, fascinated and confused entire generations of readers. As an intellectual, he breathed a breath of fresh air into French cultural life.

The power of an enlightening thought

Philippe Sollers knew how to be incisive, sometimes disturbing conformist minds and concerned about well-meaning. He taught me that impertinence is a virtue and that you have to know how to disturb received ideas to get things done.

A poetic vision of the world

Finally, Sollers had the extraordinary gift of re-enchanting everyday life to transform it into a real aesthetic experience. In turn, he offered us a poetic and enlightened look at the world around us, giving new impetus to our own lives.

A finished life, an eternal legacy

Philippe Sollers is no more, but the echo of his voice and the luminous halo of his work will continue to resonate for a long time in the world of French and international letters. We, who have had the chance to read and hear him despite the controversies, can say with conviction that the imprint he left on our world is indelible.

To Philippe Sollers, I pay tribute by thanking the muses who inspired him throughout his life and his rich career. May future generations continue to taste the hazy and haunting beauty of his writings and ideas. Farewell, hero of my youth, and thank you for all that you have contributed to French literature.