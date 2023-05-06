Bonus: AudioKit brings DX7 power to your iOS device with a free King of FM synth app

King of FM, the latest free app from AudioKit, is an AUv3 FM synthesizer that brings DX7 elements to your iOS and macOS devices.

AudioKit is a development environment that enables even inexperienced developers to publish iOS applications in a fraction of the time. Since its release, many AudioKit-based applications have been released, which shows the power of these tools. Matthew Fetcher is one of the core developers behind this exciting project and has used it to create many of his own applications in the past.

One of its older apps, FM Player, has now gotten a complete makeover. It’s now called King of FM and is a free FM app you shouldn’t miss.

Audiokit’s new King of FM is a new free synthesizer app that features multi-sampled FM sounds from original vintage 80s synthesizers, including the DX7, DX7II, TX81z, and SY77. For example, you can get the exclusive Holy Grail DX7 sample that Herbie Hancock used in the studio. Also includes sounds used by producers like Sting, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and more.

According to Matthew Fetcher, King of FM is a reboot of its previous app, FM Player. For the first time, these award-winning sounds are available on iPhone and Silicon Mac. It’s not the sound it used to be.

The app includes over 200 presets and over 10,000 individual samples. You can get over 2GB of sound (compressed to under 400MB). Like other AudioKit apps, you can layer two different sources to achieve new sounds. You can then also shape those patches with the built-in multi-effects processor, giving you phaser, chorus, reverb, ping-pong delay, smash, stereo fattening and more.

King of FM also has an internal recorder that allows you to record and then export wav files. Additionally, you can use the app’s AUv3 plug-in version in your favorite iOS DAW. The latter is also available on macOS.

AudioKit’s King of FM is now available as a free download on the AppStore. It runs on iPhone, iPad and macOS (Apple Silicon systems only) as a standalone application and as an AUv3 plugin.

Official website: https://audiokitpro.com/

App Store Free Download: https://apps.apple.com/app/king-of-fm-dx-synth-e-piano/id1672644102