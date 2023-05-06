Home » Apple Arcade adds 20 new games
by admin
Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

If you subscribed to the bundled service Apple Arcade or even Apple One, you’ll be happy to know you can now download 20 more games. All launched yesterday, and the new additions to the service include not only old games, but brand new titles as well.

From What the Golf? Part of this list is developer Triband’s latest game, a spoof of racing games called What the Car? Magic Fuel Games’ city builder Cityscapes: Sim Builder is also in the running, and it even has a live service monthly pass feature included as part of an Apple Arcade subscription.

Disney is getting its due, too, with the latest from Words with Friends co-creator David Bettner. It’s called Disney Spellstruck, and it’s a word puzzle game featuring lovable Disney characters.

Finally, on the brand new gaming front comes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, a roguelike from Super Evil Megacorp that asks players to lead the Turtles as the battle to save New York City once again.

Non-rules, corrections currently available Chess Universe+, Disney Coloring World+, Disney Getaway Blast+, Farming Simulator 20+, Getting Over It+, Hill Climb Racing+, Iron Marines+, Kingdom Two Crowns+, Limbo+, My Town Home – Family Games+, Octodad: Dadliest Catch+, PPKP+, Snake.io+, Temple Run+, Time Locker+, and Very Little Nightmares+.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

