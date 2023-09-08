Antonela Roccuzzo Shines at Exclusive Tiffany Event in Mexico, Shares Images on Instagram

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of soccer star Lionel Messi, recently shared exclusive images from her luxurious hotel in Mexico and from an event she attended with renowned international jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. As an influential figure on social media with over 36 million followers, Antonella has become a prominent influencer in addition to being Messi’s wife. She has collaborated with various brands and engages in specific campaigns and advertising on platforms like Instagram. For this particular event, Roccuzzo traveled as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Antonella amazed everyone at the event, stealing the limelight with her stunning presence on the red carpet. She donned an all-white ensemble, exuding elegance and sophistication. Prior to the event, she took to her Instagram stories to showcase the breathtaking view of Mexico from her hotel window, expressing gratitude for the exquisite jewelry she would be wearing later. She enthusiastically revealed that she had the honor of wearing pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger and exploring other iconic collections from the brand.

Antonella also took the opportunity to provide a closer look at the jewelry she would be wearing, sharing an image of a diamond-studded chain-style bracelet adorned with gold horseshoes. The bracelet was strategically placed between the tattoos of her two sons, Mateo and Ciro, adding a sentimental touch to her ensemble.

On her Instagram feed, Antonella unveiled her final look for the event. She graced the red carpet wearing a white satin dress with a plunging neckline and high slit. Accompanied by matching low sandals, she kept her manicure and pedicure subtle with a white polish, allowing the jewelry to take center stage. She accessorized with two bracelets and a ring, while her necklace and earrings were short, crystal-filled, and shaped like flowers.

Antonella’s hair was styled in a semi-updo with a half ponytail, enhancing the prominence of her necklace and earrings. Her makeup was kept subtle, complementing her overall look perfectly.

The publication of Antonella’s look garnered immense attention, amassing over two million likes and numerous comments from celebrities, fans, and friends. Her husband, Leo Messi, expressed his love and admiration with two emojis, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina, commented, “Beautiful,” followed by a red heart.

Apart from her collaborations with well-established brands, Roccuzzo has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She recently launched a new children’s clothing collection in Rosario, Argentina, operating as a family business. For the campaign, she selected Lola and Emma, the daughters of former soccer player Martín Demichelis and Evangelina Anderson, to be the faces of her brand. The campaign gained attention as the girls had recently relocated from Europe to Buenos Aires due to their father’s coaching position at River Plate.

Antonella’s foray into the world of fashion and design is not new. In 2017, she, along with her close friend Sofía Baldi, opened a Ricky Sarkany store in Barcelona. Recently, she also launched a limited collection of cell phone cases, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation Equality Now, which aids vulnerable children.

Antonella Roccuzzo continues to make waves as both an influencer and entrepreneur, continuously leaving an impact on the world of fashion and design.

