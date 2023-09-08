Serbia Defeats Canada to Advance to Final in 2023 FIBA World Cup; Germany Upsets USA in Semifinals

Serbia Beats Canada to Advance to Final

September 8, 2023

In an intense semifinal match at the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup, Serbia emerged victorious against Canada with a 95-86 win. Bogdan Bogdanovic was the star of the game, leading Serbia with 23 points. This victory secured Serbia’s place in the final, which will be held on Sunday night in Manila.

On the other hand, Germany shocked the United States by defeating them 113-111 in another thrilling semifinal matchup. This victory propelled Germany to the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup championship game against Serbia on Sunday.

The United States, known for their dominance in international basketball, suffered yet another setback as they failed to secure the gold medal for the second consecutive time. Disappointed by their loss to Germany, the Americans will now have to settle for the bronze medal match against Canada.

Throughout the game, the United States displayed energy and aggression but was ultimately hindered by their lack of height. Germany capitalized on their advantage, capturing 16 offensive rebounds and converting them into 25 second chance points. Dennis Schroder, with his impressive skills and ability to handle pressure, proved to be a decisive weapon against the smaller American team.

Despite the United States‘ valiant comeback attempt in the final two minutes, Germany held on to secure the victory. Andreas Obst’s three-pointer halted the American attack, sealing Germany’s win. The Germans displayed exceptional shooting, converting 58% of their field goals, including 13 of 30 three-pointers.

Apart from Schroder’s standout performance with 17 points, Germany’s big men from the NBA, Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis, had a field day, contributing 22 and 21 points respectively.

Leading Team USA was Anthony Edwards with 23 points, while Mikal Bridges added 17 points to their final tally.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup final between Germany and Serbia promises to be an exciting clash between two European powerhouses. Fans eagerly await the showdown in Manila on Sunday night to see who will be crowned the champion of the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

