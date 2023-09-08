Luah Salud: Providing Comprehensive Well-being Solutions for Individuals and Companies

Luah Salud: A Comprehensive Approach to Well-Being, Also for Companies

Within the framework of Physiotherapy Week, Luah Salud emphasizes that physiotherapy is the core of its services. The company’s vision extends to the complete well-being of their patients, providing a comprehensive and holistic approach.

Led by a highly trained team of professionals, physiotherapy is the main focus of Luah Salud’s offerings. Through advanced and personalized techniques, Luah Salud helps patients recover mobility, relieve pain, and improve their quality of life. The commitment to comprehensive care extends to companies as well, with the provision of health and prevention programs that promote a healthier and more productive work environment.

Luis Pascual, the CEO of Luah Salud, leads the company in their firm belief in a global approach to health. They strive to provide comprehensive care that not only encompasses injury recovery and physical well-being but also includes a focus on the health and well-being of employees within companies. By collaborating with companies, Luah Salud aims to create a healthier work environment, reduce the risk of injury, and improve the general well-being of workers.

Luah Salud’s vision encompasses the complete well-being of its patients, firmly believing that health care must be comprehensive and consider both the body and mind. Their integrative approach, which extends to companies as well, distinguishes them and fills them with pride. During Physiotherapy Week, Luah Salud reaffirms their commitment to being a reference in comprehensive health promotion for individuals and companies, with the goal of accompanying and helping them live a full and active life.

For more information, visit Luah Salud’s website at https://www.luahsalud.com/ or contact them via telephone at 604 814 218. The company’s address is Calle Albareda 6, Esc. 2, Floor 1, Pta. 5, 50.004 Zaragoza.

(Nº RAPS: 50/649/23)

