Diego Daza’s ‘Cupid’ set the Metropolitano prior to Colombia’s victory

On Thursday night, Colombia defeated Venezuela 1-0 and started the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on the right foot.

A goal by Rafael Santos Borré sparked the celebration at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla 46 minutes into the match.

However, the party started very early in the stands of the sports arena that received nearly 40,000 spectators.

In the midst of salsa, a genre that ‘rules the show’ in Barranquilla, vallenato had its moments of prominence when the song ‘Cupido’ played on the loudspeakers on several occasions performed by the singer from Valledupar Diego Daza with the accordion by Carlos Rueda, the author of the song.

The representative of the Vallenato ‘new wave’ encouraged the warm-up of the teams in the midst of great weather around yellow t-shirts that filled ‘The Colossus of the Citadel’.

But Daza was not the only ‘new wave’ vallenato that encouraged the ‘tricolor’ fans. He also appeared in ‘Pa la calle’, a hit by Yader Romero and Luis Campillo.

