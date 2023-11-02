Apartment and New Balance Collaborate to Create Exclusive 576 Shoe Styles Made in UK

Kichijoji Selection and New Balance Collaborate to Release New Co-Branded Shoes

Tokyo, Japan – Japanese store Kichijoji Selection and footwear brand New Balance have announced their partnership in creating a new line of co-branded shoes. The collaboration aims to combine the design concepts of Tokyo and New York in the 1990s, resulting in unique and stylish footwear options.

The Kichijoji Selection and New Balance collaboration presents two distinct shoe styles, both made with high standards in the UK. The first shoe features a brown and grey color scheme inspired by bricks and asphalt. It showcases dark brown detailing on the toe, waistband, heel guard, and heel embroidered label, with a stone grey vamp front, laces, and tongue. The second shoe is designed with a white and green color scheme, taking inspiration from the succulent trend popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It boasts a white base with an ivory green tongue, “N” branding, and an embroidered label at the heel. Both shoes are made from high-quality soft leather, adorned with co-branded labels from Kichijoji Selection and New Balance, and come with two-color laces.

The highly anticipated Apartment x New Balance 576 Made in UK joint shoes are set to be officially released on November 4th. Fans of fashion and footwear enthusiasts are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.

For more information and updates, interested readers are advised to stay tuned and follow relevant announcements from Kichijoji Selection and New Balance.

Share this: Facebook

X

