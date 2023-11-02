Home » Li Linqiang Clinches Fourth Golf Season Championship with Spectacular Victory
Sports

Li Linqiang, a 19-year-old golfer, has emerged victorious once again, securing his fourth championship title this season. China Sports News recently reported that Li, who presently holds the top spot on the China Tour money list, achieved a remarkable extra hole match win in the final round of the 2023 Hengdian International Golf Elite Professional Tournament. In a thrilling display of skill, Li defeated Chen Yilong by a single hole, clinching the China Tour championship trophy.

This was Li’s second appearance at the Hengdian Professional Tournament, and he exhibited an outstanding performance throughout the four-day competition. Recording scores of 66, 68, 67, and 67, Li delivered a stable and consistent performance, resulting in a total score of -20 strokes. This impressive performance earned him the opportunity to compete in an extra hole.

Reflecting on his victory, Li expressed his satisfaction with his growth and development. “I feel that I am much more mature than last year in this extra hole. Both my mentality and my game are much better than last year,” he stated. The Hengdian Professional Championship holds a special place in his heart, as it has been the most thrilling tournament he has won this year. As he approaches his 20s, Li aims to accumulate valuable experience and improve his game over the next decade, ultimately aspiring to be among the top 50 golfers in the world.

This year, the Hengdian Professional Tournament raised the total prize money to 1.2 million yuan. Li Linqiang not only received the highest prize of the season, an impressive 216,000 yuan, but also solidified his position as the leading money earner for the season.

Fans and fellow golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Li Linqiang’s future performances, as he continues to make waves in the golfing world. With his remarkable talent and determination, there is no doubt that he will continue to shine on the course and inspire younger generations of golfers to strive for greatness.

(Du Jie)

