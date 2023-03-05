A few years ago Aphyxion as great hopes for melodic death. In 2019, however, they brought their sound into the modern age with futuristic metalcore sounds, which have been noticeably further developed since then. The Danish quintet doesn’t believe in standing still, constantly pushing boundaries and wanting to challenge themselves and their audience. „Ad Astra“ again packs a punch in terms of heaviness, catchiness and small experiments.

One of the best anthems is waiting at the end of the album of all places. “Not Gonna Make It” sums up Aphyxion in 2023: Metalcore with biting heaviness, hymn-like melodies and atmospheric electronics that skilfully move into modern realms. A rock-hard, oppressive middle section shouldn’t be missing either – brute and to the point. “Oceans Of Time” with Chaosbay, on the other hand, plays with the possibilities of the genre, suggesting a melancholic rave in the midst of pointed core energy. Occasional semi-balladesque moments skilfully round off the song.

This isn’t the only song with guest input, by the way. For the dulcimer “Pathless” Siamese could be won, which give this breakwater additional drive. Again, the synths in the chorus, played a little faster, could run great in the club (greetings from Enter Shikari), but the verses and breakdowns are a bit rougher. IMMERSE are involved in “Heavy Shadows”. Typical metalcore sounds meet raging rage in foaming, edgy passages. On the other hand, the opener “Roll The Dice” strives for a classic Metalcore hit that immediately catches your ear.

Instead of throwing everything upside down again, Aphyxion change a little more subtly this time, showing themselves even more melodic and futuristic. “Ad Astra” is also an edgy Metalcore record, packed to the brim with anthemic melodies and gritty breakdowns. Skilfully and pointedly used electronics ensure that certain something and sets fresh accents, breaks with formalism and yet never pushes itself uncomfortably into the foreground. The mix is ​​right on the Danes’ new album and paves the way for a golden future.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/10/2023

Available from: Circular Wave (Tonpool)

Website: aphyxion.dk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/aphyxion

