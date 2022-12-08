December 6, 2022

Apple Introduces Apple Music Sing

Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature that makes it easy for fans to sing along to tens of millions of songs

Cupertino, California Apple today announced Apple Music Sing, an exciting new feature that lets users sing along to their favorite songs at an adjustable volume1 and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take charge, duet, sing along, and more — all wrapped into the unparalleled lyric experience on Apple Music. Apple Music Sing combines an ever-expanding catalog of tens of millions of the world‘s most unique songs, making it easy and fun for anyone to share, no matter how and where they choose.

Apple Music Sing will be available to Apple Music subscribers worldwide later this month and will be available on the new iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K.

“The Apple Music lyrics experience has always been one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Chaucer, vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know that our users around the world like to follow their favorite songs, so we want to take this program a step further and let more people share music through singing. It’s really fun and our customers will love it.”

Singing on Apple Music includes:

Adjustable Vocal: Users can now control the volume of songs. They can sing along with the original artist’s vocals, lead vocals, or remix it with millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.

Live Lyrics: Users can sing along to their favorite songs, with animated lyrics dancing to the song’s beat.

Background Vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can move independently of the main song, making it easier for users to keep up.

Binary display: Multiple singers appear on opposite sides of the screen, making duet or multi-singer tracks easy to sing together.

Apple Music will also launch more than 50 custom accompaniment playlists It’s packed with all the epic songs, duets, choruses and jingles for people all over the world to sing along to – fully optimized for the Apple Music Sing experience.

availability

Apple Music Sing will be available to Apple Music subscribers worldwide later this month.2

Apple Music Sing will be available on all compatible iPhone and iPad models, as well as the new Apple TV 4K.

about apple

Apple introduced the Macintosh in 1984, revolutionizing personal technology. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide a seamless experience across all of its Apple devices and enable people to offer advanced services, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to building the best products on the planet and making the world a better place than we found it.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with the iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans with a catalog of more than 100 million songs, professionally curated playlists, best-in-class artist interviews and conversations, and the world premiere of Apple Music Radio . With original content from the most respected and loved minds in the music industry, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio and immersive audio powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world The best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music. Enjoy their favorites while empowering a global community of artists. Apple Music is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay in more than 165 countries and regions, and online at music.apple.com, as well as on popular smart speakers, Smart TVs, Android and Windows devices. Apple Music has no ads and never shares consumer data with third parties. Visit apple.com/apple-music for more information.

The volume slider adjusts the volume, but doesn’t completely eliminate the sound. This feature is not available for Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers.

