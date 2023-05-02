April boom for the car market (+29.2%): here are the ten best-selling models

ROME – New growth in registrations in April, with 125,805 new registrations and a round 29.2% more than in the same month of 2022 (which with 97,365 units had archived the historically lowest volume for the fourth month of the year after that of the lockdown).

In the April top ten, an all-Stellantis podium should be highlighted, with the Panda in first place followed by the Fiat 500 and the Lancia Ypsilon. In addition to some position changes, two new entries stood out, the Fiat 500X and the Peugeot 3008, which comfortably finished in fifth and seventh place.

1. FIAT PANDA – 7,390 unit





She is still the queen of the Italian market. She was first in both January and February as well as the first quarter of the year. Strengthened by the two power supplies with which it is listed in the price list (Petrol/LPG and Mild hybrid/Petrol), with engine capacities ranging from 999 cc to 1242 cc and powers between 69 and 70 HP, the Lingotto bestseller has a boot of 225 cm3, which become 870 cm3 with the seats down. Prices start at 15,600 euros and go up to 18,600 euros.

2. FIAT 500 – 4,129 units





Second step for the 500, which holds its own despite only having one version on the price list, the 1.0 Hybrid with Mild hybrid/Petrol power supply. Equipped with a 999 cc 70 HP, it has a price ranging from 17,800 to 20,500 euros.

3. LAUNCH YPSILON – 3720 unit





The Ypsilon, the queen of segment B, closes the podium. It is sold in two versions: the hybrid, which combines the 1.0, 3-cylinder 70 HP (51.5 kW) petrol engine from the Firefly family with a BSG 12 volts and a lithium battery, and LPG with petrol/LPG bifuel system. The price list it starts from 17,100 euros and reaches 20,500 euros.

4. DACIA SANDERO – 3.528 unit





Excellent fourth place for the Sandero, even if equipped with supplies that do not go beyond petrol and petrol/LPG, and with a single 999 cc engine with power ranging between 65 and 100 HP. The boot can reach 1455 cm3 with the seats down, while i prices start from 11,900 euros and reach 17,800 euros.

5. FIAT 500 X – 2,798 units





The Fiat crossover, produced since 2014, is the first new entry in this ranking. Listed with three power supplies – Mild/Hybrid, Petrol and Diesel – it offers power between 95 and 131 HP with displacements between 999 and 1468 cc. The trunk has a load volume of 350 liters which reaches 1000 with the seats down while prices start from 27,850 and reach 34,450 euros.

6. FORD PUMA – 2,644 units





The Ford Puma is sold in Italy with two types of fuel supply – Petrol and Mild hybrid/Petrol -, small engine capacities, from 998 to 1499 cc and power ranging from 125 to 200 HP. With a trunk capable of offering a load volume of 523 to 1216 cm3, the Puma has a price starting from 27,000 and reaching 35,500 euros.

7. PEUGEOT 3008 – 2,632 units





Produced by the house of the Lion since 2009, the Peugeot 3008 conquers a seventh position by virtue of 2,632 units registered. In Italy it is listed with three power supplies – Plug-in Hybrid Petrol, Petrol and Diesel – and with engine capacities and powers between 1200 cc and 1600 cc, and 131 and 222 HP, respectively. The trunk is generous, offering from 395 to 1482 litres, while the prices range from 34,020 to 54,600 euros.

8. VOLKSWAGEN T-ROC – 2,481 units





The Volkswagen SUV manages to return to the top ten in April with a good eighth place. Available in petrol and diesel versions but with three different engine capacities – 999, 1498 and 1968 – which correspond to powers between 110 and 150 HP, the T-Roc offers a luggage compartment from 445 to 1290 litres. Prices are between 28,500 and 42,150 euros.

9. JEEP RENEGADE – 2319 units





Penultimate position for the Jeep bestseller which in April has to settle for 2,319 units sold. Available in the price list with four types of power supply – Petrol, Diesel, Plug-in hybrid /Petrol and Mild hybrid /Petrol – engine capacities ranging from 999 to 1598 cc and power ranging from 120 to 240 HP. Prices start at 26,300 euros and go up to 46,000 euros.

10. DACIA DUSTER – 2.277 unit





The Sandero closes this top ten list for April, which Dacia lists with three fuel supplies – Petrol, Diesel and Petrol/LPG – articulated on the 999 or 1460 cc four-cylinder capable of delivering from 90 to 150 HP. The boot goes from 411 to 1623 cm3 with seats down, while the prices start at 16,550 euros and go up to 24,500 euros.