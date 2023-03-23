Home Entertainment “Resident Evil 4 Remake” The third episode of the live animation, save my grandpa! _Steam_Support_Theater
"Resident Evil 4 Remake" The third episode of the live animation, save my grandpa!

“Resident Evil 4 Remake” The third episode of the live animation, save my grandpa! _Steam_Support_Theater
2023-03-23 17:05

Source: A9VG video game tribe

Original title: “Resident Evil 4 Remake” whole live animation episode 3 Save my grandpa!

“Resident Evil 4 Remake” The third episode of the live animation, save my grandpa!

CAPCOM released “Resident Evil 4 Remake” animation PV “Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater Leon of the Unbelievable Village”, the third episode “Save me! Grandpa!”.

Video address: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Ws4y1p7Cz/

“Resident Evil 4 Remake” will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) tomorrow, March 24th. It supports simplified and traditional Chinese subtitles and provides Chinese dubbing.

