“Resident Evil 4 Remake” The third episode of the live animation, save my grandpa!
CAPCOM released “Resident Evil 4 Remake” animation PV “Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater Leon of the Unbelievable Village”, the third episode “Save me! Grandpa!”.
Video address: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Ws4y1p7Cz/
“Resident Evil 4 Remake” will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) tomorrow, March 24th. It supports simplified and traditional Chinese subtitles and provides Chinese dubbing.
