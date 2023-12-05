Prada Beauty transforms Rinascente Roma Tritone for the Holidays

Listen to the audio version of the article

After fragrances and, more recently, make-up and skincare with formulas and packages that combine luxury and sustainability, Prada Beauty transforms Rinascente Roma via del Tritone into an installation dedicated to the Holidays.

The iconic elements of the brand are taken up, such as the checkered marble floor and the pastel green shade that characterizes the atrium spaces, the furnishings and the elevators. Until December 18th at the MAIO Restaurant & Rooftop terrace, it will be possible to live the Prada Rethinking Beauty experience by discovering, through an Instagram filter that magnifies the infinite creative possibilities of make-up, the imaginary universe of Inès Alpha, Prada Beauty’s global creative e-makeup artist.

Since last summer, in fact, the brand has also included make-up and skincare in its beauty offering of fragrances, rethinking the latter with the aim of helping the skin adapt quickly to environmental changes. The Skin range, made up of products ranging from cleanser to foundation for a complete routine, provides instant care. Prada Color, on the other hand, made for eyes and lips, offers versatile colors designed by fashion and with intelligent textures.

In both categories, the skin-conscious formulas are enclosed in minimal but sophisticated packaging developed with the concept of refillability. The formulations are made with a light fragrance created by master perfumer Daniela Andrier, the nose behind the Les Infusions de Prada fragrance collection. Formulated with accords of vanilla, heliotrope and iris – the brand’s iconic signature and Miuccia Prada’s favorite – they emanate fragrances that recall natural purity.

Lo skincare

The skin’s ability to renew, regenerate and strengthen is evolved and maximized with Prada’s Adapto.gn Smart Technology, a multi-potent complex that helps it adapt to the environment in real time. This precision technology originates from natural actives called adaptogens, a family of 15 rare plants that have existed for over 400 million years and have spanned different geological eras thanks to their resistance to extreme conditions. In synergy with dermoactive and dermocosmetic principles such as Proxylane, hyaluronic acid, vitamin CG and ceramides, adaptogens have then been renewed into a revolutionary technology for skincare.

Share this: Facebook

X

