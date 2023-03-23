Home Technology China’s three major mobile phone brands cooperate again, it is more convenient to transfer data from old mobile phones to new ones- Mobile phone brand news
Buying a new mobile phone is usually exciting, but transferring data from an old phone to a new phone is often a headache. At present, most manufacturers will build data transfer tools in the new phone, but good performance on the same brand may not be able to It can also be used when converting data from other brands of mobile phones. In order to solve the problem, China‘s three major mobile phone brands announced that they will join hands to launch a new solution.

The three manufacturers join hands again

After announcing cooperation in peer-to-peer file transfer in 2019, Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo once again joined hands to help users transfer data from old phones to new phones. In the past, users could only transfer photos and contact information from the old phone to the new phone; under the new cooperation framework, Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo users can transfer third-party apps and data from the old phone to the new phone. The degree of smoothness will be comparable to switching between the same factory.

Overseas markets offer great opportunities

The three manufacturers currently indicate that the new function will be provided in the Chinese market later, but they have not disclosed whether the mobile phones listed in the overseas market will follow suit. However, peer-to-peer file transfer is also provided in the models sold in the overseas market. Users of the international version of the above mobile phones should be at ease.

