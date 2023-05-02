Home » Macerata, 24-year-old student found dead in the bathroom of the house
Macerata, 24-year-old student found dead in the bathroom of the house

Macerata, 24-year-old student found dead in the bathroom of the house

Macerata, 2 May 2023 – One university student Abruzzo 24-year-old was found dead in the apartment where he lived in via Severini in Macerata. It was hers who raised the alarm room mate. According to the very first reconstructions, the girl would be died in the bathroom while taking a shower. They are not here obvious signs of violence. The hypotheses could be illness, overdose or suicide.

The arrived at the scene carabinieri of Macerata, to try to reconstruct the causes of the tragedy. At present, the inspection is still ongoing. The 118 personnel were also on site, but they were unable to do anything for the girl.

News being updated

