Archivissima 2023, here are the three best digital videos

The seventh edition of Most archivedthe first festival dedicated to the promotion and valorisation of archival heritage, will take place in Turin from 6 to 9 June 2024. Born in 2018 from the previous experience of the “La Notte degli Archivi” format – created in 2016 by Promemoria Group with the aim of publicly returning to citizens the informative and narrative wealth contained in the heritage of the historical archives of bodies, institutions, large companies – the Festival will welcome the ninth edition of the Night in 2024, which will be held on Friday 7 June, and will then conclude on Sunday 9 with International Archives Day.

On the occasion of the launch of Archivissima 24, the archives that won the Mention from “La Stampa” for the creation of the three best digital videos of the 2023 edition were also announced. The video of the proclamation, edited by deputy director of “La Stampa” Marco Zatterinwill also be visible on Archivissima channels from 7 November.

Archivissima, the three best digital videos of the 2023 edition: the announcement of the winners of the “La Stampa” Mention

«Archivissima is the festival that continues to surprise us all, professionals and enthusiasts of the sector – comments Andrea Montorio, CEO of Promemoria Group and creator of the Festival -. It is incredible to think that, since we launched the Night of the Archives, eight years ago now, we have managed to involve people in the project almost 800 archives, of which 400 in the last year alone. A result that gives us new perspectives for 2024 and leads us to reflect on the growing weight that archives are acquiring in the contemporary cultural panorama. Archivissima looks to the future and is preparing for a new edition, which will increasingly highlight the role of heritage, as a tool capable of preserving and enhancing stories that stand the test of time.”

The Night 2024 will also have among its protagonists students from every part of Italy, with the literary contest: “The school tells an archive”. Each class or each institute will be associated with a nearby archive to discover. The result of this meeting will be stories written by the girls and boys, which will be published in full on the Archivissima website. The best, selected by a quality jury, will become part of a publication that will be presented in autumn 2024.

