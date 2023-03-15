star



Tracy

2023-03-15T10:30:00+08:00

This turned out to be the same person? It can only be said that this actress is too malleable!

Speaking of the villains in “Dark Glory”, there are vicious daughter Park Jo Jin (played by Lim Ji Yeon), gold worshiper Choi Hye Sung (played by Cha Joo Young), drug addict Lee Mo Ra (played by Kim Hera) and arrogant rich second generation Jeon Jae Wu (played by Park Sung-hoon) and others, but in the editor’s opinion, all of these people’s evils are not as good as this one-Jung Mi-hee (played by Park Ji-ah), the mother of the heroine Wen Dongping (played by Song Hye-kyo), who runs amok as a blood relative, for money Changing the reasons for her daughter’s application for dropping out of school, and even canceling her daughter’s monthly rental house, her selfishness made Tong Ping’s situation worse, and it was the last straw that crushed Tong Ping to death. As long as a mother can understand and care about her daughter, Tong Ping will not spend more than 10 years of youth obsessed with revenge.

(Source: Netflix “Dark Glory”)

Every appearance of Zheng Meixi can cause physical discomfort to the audience. It has to be said that the actor portrayed this role vividly. Her orange hair looks like a difficult old bastard. Some audience even said that “Her mental state after drinking is so good that she can’t see any traces of acting. Do you want to check if she is really drinking?” (laughs!)

(Source: Netflix “Dark Glory”)

Actress Park Zhiya is playing the role of Jung Mi-hee. Judging from the official photos released by the company in the past, there is no trace of “Jung Mi-hee” at all. She looks more like a very knowledgeable elite female executive with a dignified appearance and an elegant temperament. . Last year, Park Ji Ah, Yeom Jung Ah, and Jeon So Min starred in the TV series “Cleaning Up” and also had a wonderful performance in the popular drama “The Guest: The Guest”.

（图源: Mi-Plex ）

However, what shocked everyone most about Park Zhiya was that she starred in the famous director Kim Ki-duk’s film “Breathe”, cooperating with actor Zhang Zhen. She plays a married interior designer in the film who has a forbidden love affair with a death row inmate played by Chang Chen.

(Source: Promotional image of the movie “Breath”)

