ARMORY, KÜENRING, ACID BLADE

On October 25th, the cultural center “d’Zuckerfabrik Enns” invited people to a classic heavy metal concert in Upper Austria that I simply had to be there for. The local metal scene has really gained momentum since 2017 with the Steel City Sorcery concert series and the festivals at Linz’s KAPU. Above all, it is thanks to the young Linz band VENATOR that KAPU is almost always sold out at a home game. The members and the band’s environment also ensured that the concert in the sugar factory was well attended, so that regular KAPU visitors – some for the first time – paid a visit to the iconic and cool location in Enns.

What was on offer that evening was a band package that had it all. ACID BLADE from Dresden started in an authentic 80s outfit. Singer Klay opened his beer in style with a sword and had me, as a sword fan, on his side. But since he wore sunglasses throughout, I could only guess whether he was having fun with the show, which was clearly visible in the facial features of the instrumental group.

ACID BLADE started their set with the song “Hot Bloods On The Loose”, which was dominated by their 2022 debut album “Power Dive”. Despite the instrumentally and compositionally very sublime pieces, I first had to get used to the sometimes borderline high-pitched singing. But since I’m also a fan of “Kauz-Metal”, I was reminded of MANILLA ROAD in the best moments.

Three songs from the current EP “Shooting Star” were presented. “Blast From The Past” by ANGEL BLADE, the singer’s previous band, which was released on a split EP with VENATOR, fit well into the set. The concert goers celebrated ACID BLADE throughout and so there was an encore with “Into The Light”, which reminded me of the current genre reference bands VISIGOTH or ETERNAL CHAMPION. We’re sure you’ll be hearing more from ACID BLADE, where all of the songs feature brilliant twin guitar runs, catchy riffs and a cool old school sound.

I was particularly looking forward to KÜENRING from Lower Austria, as I have already experienced some brilliant concerts by this band at the KAPU in Linz. It wasn’t until October 7th at the Vienna Metal Meeting in the Arena Vienna that I witnessed again how good this band is live. Original guitarist Mick was on board in Vienna and he really enjoyed being on stage. In Enns, WILDHUNT frontman Wolfgang was once again able to shake off one cool solo after another as a live guitarist.

KÜENRING is the heart project of the brothers Stefan and Florian Gutenthaler, who can be really proud of their work. The youngest band member Sebi performed routinely and confidently on the drums. Florian cuts a fine figure on the guitar with his stylish 80s hair and red and black spandex trousers. Stefan on bass with his blue SCORPIONS shirt and headscarf was the cool front man with sunglasses and shone with his expressive voice.

In addition to many songs from the current album “Neon Nights”, a new song from the new album, which will hopefully be released soon, was also played. I was particularly impressed by the epic, almost ten-minute “Hounds Of Kuenring”. Compositionally at the highest level, this work always grabs me live. With the casual “Streetfight” KÜENRING said goodbye to the enthusiastic audience, which certainly won some new fans.

The Swedish speed metallers ARMORY then got off to a very energetic start with their naked torsos, which were only partially covered by cowls. The setlist was very much influenced by the current album “Mercurion”. Very professional and with a strong sound, the Swedes left nothing to be desired. Unfortunately, during the set I realized that speed metal was much more difficult for me than I had expected. Maybe I was visually too distracted by the voluptuous bellies of the singer and the bassist, who, freed from their cowl, dominated the stage setting at the end of the show. This fact probably didn’t bother most of the concert goers present and the band themselves also performed their show, where aliens quickly kidnapped the singer, with great self-confidence.

The highlight of the evening for me was the location itself, which once again scored with great light and sound and gave the bands and visitors a casual concert evening, which was definitely in the classic metal genre on December 23rd. will repeat with VENATOR and EISENHAND.

