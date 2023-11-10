“Art Zone”: Xiao Ke Theater to Launch Non-Immersive Interactive Musical

Xiao Ke Theater’s Year-End Drama “Art District” to Debut on November 11

Xiao Ke Theater is set to launch its year-end drama on November 11, unveiling a non-immersive interactive musical titled “Art Zone” in a new and unique form. Produced by renowned music producer Xiao Ke himself, the musical promises to tell a compelling story about steel and art, showcasing the transformation of an old factory into an “art district”.

“Art District” is set against the backdrop of social changes in the early 21st century, unfolding in an old factory that was once a thriving steel producer. As time passed, the factory gradually fell into disuse, mirroring the decline of the people who once inhabited it. Just as it was on the brink of fading into obscurity, a group of passionate artists breathed new life into it, ultimately turning the old factory into an “art district” brimming with creative energy.

Breaking free from the traditional immersive drama viewing experience, “Art District” portrays the collision and integration between steel and art through music and the characters’ distinct personalities, life experiences, and emotional entanglements.

Xiao Ke shared insights into the motivation behind the creation of “Art District”, emphasizing the desire to produce a work that resonates with audiences and captures the spirit of the current era. The musical, according to Xiao Ke, is a reflection of the transformative power that can inspire hope and enthusiasm, particularly during challenging times such as the three years of the epidemic.

When asked about the authenticity of the stories in the play, Xiao Ke assured that while the characters are fictional, the story line and clues are rooted in real events. Reflecting on the process of collecting materials, Xiao Ke spoke of the interesting and colorful stories he encountered, shedding light on the vibrant history of the art district.

The musical also incorporates a “steel” element, which posed a challenge for its expression through music. Xiao Ke revealed that the production used elements of Peking Opera and modern percussion to masterfully bring this theme to life, emphasizing the potent influence of such cultural elements.

Furthermore, the stage design of “Art District” features innovative components, including a captivating dance performance that redefines the traditional viewing experience. The auditorium will also be divided into sections, offering interactive sessions that directly involve the audience.

Xiao Ke expressed his excitement for the production, highlighting his admiration for the hidden lines and intricate details embedded in the musical, citing the unique blend of realism and romance as some of his favorite aspects.

As the highly anticipated debut of “Art District” approaches, Xiao Ke Theater aims to captivate audiences with a groundbreaking theatrical experience that celebrates the transformative power of art and the human spirit.

Beijing News reporter Zhang Kunyu

Editor Tian Sini

Proofread by Li Lijun

