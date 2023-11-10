China Coast Guard Condemns Philippines’ Intrusion into Ren’ai Reef

China Coast Guard Spokesperson Condemns Philippines’ Illegal Intrusion into Ren’ai Reef
China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu issued a statement on November 10, condemning the illegal intrusion of two small Philippine transport ships and three coast guard ships into the waters adjacent to Ren’ai Reef in China‘s Nansha Islands. According to Gan Yu, the ships entered the area without permission from the Chinese government, violating China‘s territorial sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.
In response to the intrusion, the Chinese Coast Guard has been following the Philippine ships, implementing control measures, and providing temporary special arrangements for the Philippines to transport food and other necessary daily supplies. China asserts its indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Second Thomas Shoal, and its adjacent waters.
Gan Yu emphasized that the Philippines’ actions not only violate China‘s territorial sovereignty and international agreements but also the Philippines’ own commitments. China urges the Philippines to immediately cease its infringing actions. The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China‘s jurisdiction in accordance with the law, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.
This latest incident adds to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the tensions between China and the Philippines. As the situation unfolds, both countries are expected to engage in further diplomatic discussions to address the issue.