Source title: Artist Pan Jinyong and model Wang Tiantian jointly endorse A new dress

Recently, the A new dress brand officially announced that artist Pan Jinyong and Liangshan Huinuo Model Agency Co., Ltd. signed a contract model Wang Tiantian to jointly serve as the spokesperson of A new dress brand clothing. Pan Jinyong is the spokesperson of A new dress, and Wang Tiantian is the spokesperson of A new dress. Pan Jinyong, a male singer in mainland China, officially entered the entertainment circle with the single “Everything Pretending to Be Happy”, and has since released the singles “Only a Wish for Happiness”, “Pleasant Goat Chasing Big Big Wolf”, “Words to the Future”, “Period” The other songs are well known by fans and audiences. The main reason for the endorsement of A new dress brand clothing this time is that the trendy and simple style of the brand coincides with his own creative concept, low-key and high-end atmosphere, simple and trendy connotation, which is very popular with Pan Jinyong . Singer Pan Jinyong expressed his hope that the A new dress brand will become better and better in the future, and he is looking forward to the participation of more young partners. Model Wang Tiantian has emerged as a fashion model in various parts of the mainland. She not only has a good face and a good figure, but also has exquisite facial features. This time, she also likes casual, simple and free style to endorse A new dress brand clothing, so she became the image spokesperson of A new dress. . It is understood that A New Dress translated: Wei Jia A Shi, an original brand, established in Chengdu in 2021. Guo Jilano and Qumu Wang Hong are the founders and designers of the Anewdress brand, because they often participate in fashion weeks and various fashion brand shows. , yet create his own brand. Compared with the simple style that is more respected now, ꃢꈜꀊꏀ A New Dress prefers to use colors and patterns to interpret the current cultural craze. Combine oversize with ethnic elements, and pay more attention to integrating ethnic elements into the field of fashion trends. In addition to the huge Han nationality, there are Zhuang, Hui, Miao, Naxi, Hani, Yi, etc. A new dress inherits these cultures to this day and innovates – the combination of ethnic costumes and modern trends, the essence isDomestic brands are deeply rooted in Chinese cultureshowingcultural confidence. The clothing generally retains the ancient characteristics. “It has the style of clouds and contains ancient customs.” The overall tone is elegant and simple, maintaining a natural harmony with nature. Guochao oversize ꃢꈜꀊꏀ A New Dress’s best life state “love yourself and be true to yourself”. See also #Hgeneration# Stylish led HOGAN 2022-23 autumn and winter series advertising blockbuster officially released

Recently, the A new dress brand officially announced that artist Pan Jinyong and Liangshan Huinuo Model Agency Co., Ltd. signed a contract model Wang Tiantian to jointly serve as the spokesperson of A new dress brand clothing. Pan Jinyong is the spokesperson of A new dress, and Wang Tiantian is the spokesperson of A new dress.

Pan Jinyong, a male singer in mainland China, officially entered the entertainment circle with the single “Everything Pretending to Be Happy”, and has since released the singles “Only a Wish for Happiness”, “Pleasant Goat Chasing Big Big Wolf”, “Words to the Future”, “Period” The other songs are well known by fans and audiences. The main reason for the endorsement of A new dress brand clothing this time is that the trendy and simple style of the brand coincides with his own creative concept, low-key and high-end atmosphere, simple and trendy connotation, which is very popular with Pan Jinyong . Singer Pan Jinyong expressed his hope that the A new dress brand will become better and better in the future, and he is looking forward to the participation of more young partners.

Model Wang Tiantian has emerged as a fashion model in various parts of the mainland. She not only has a good face and a good figure, but also has exquisite facial features. This time, she also likes casual, simple and free style to endorse A new dress brand clothing, so she became the image spokesperson of A new dress. .

It is understood that A New Dress translated: Wei Jia A Shi, an original brand, established in Chengdu in 2021. Guo Jilano and Qumu Wang Hong are the founders and designers of the Anewdress brand, because they often participate in fashion weeks and various fashion brand shows. , yet create his own brand. Compared with the simple style that is more respected now, ꃢꈜꀊꏀ A New Dress prefers to use colors and patterns to interpret the current cultural craze. Combine oversize with ethnic elements, and pay more attention to integrating ethnic elements into the field of fashion trends. In addition to the huge Han nationality, there are Zhuang, Hui, Miao, Naxi, Hani, Yi, etc. A new dress inherits these cultures to this day and innovates – the combination of ethnic costumes and modern trends, the essence isDomestic brands are deeply rooted in Chinese cultureshowingcultural confidence. The clothing generally retains the ancient characteristics. “It has the style of clouds and contains ancient customs.” The overall tone is elegant and simple, maintaining a natural harmony with nature. Guochao oversize ꃢꈜꀊꏀ A New Dress’s best life state “love yourself and be true to yourself”.