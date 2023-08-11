Astro Lizard – On A Bluemoon – Album Review

Astro Lizard – On A Bluemoon

Origin: Saudi Arabia

Release: 20.07.2023

Label: Self Release

Duration: 47:05

Genre: Rock / Progressive Rock

Photo Credit: Abdulrahman Ghazali

The project Astro Lizard was a year ago by the multi-instrumentalist Khaled C raised from the baptism. Meanwhile lies with On A Bluemoon presented their self-released 11-song digital debut, which piqued my interest due to its unconventional lineup.

One finds about the musician Khaled C little to nothing on the web and social media. All that is known is that he comes from Saudi Arabia and recorded all instruments and vocals in his home studio. The subsequent mix and mastering took over John Keig.

A wild ride through the rock

There is no other way to describe the debut album, because On A Bluemoon contains many facets of rock. Classic rock numbers are offered, just like the opener Cruisin’ Down the Milky Wayyou HERE can listen to. But you can find just as much blues-heavy material on I Said or even more clearly Light the Wickwhich also carries a gripping, intense guitar solo.

Audible echoes of great role models from history can be felt. In addition to the often Deep Purple reminiscent keyboard sounds can also be found in common with The Doors and Led Zeppelin. The sounds at Thick Skin remember Jethro Tullwhich does not detract from the fun of listening.

While there are constant lyrical references to outer space, the themes and concerns portrayed are very earthly in nature. Even if the sung dimensions in space are unimaginably large, the separating points of view in a relationship can differ even further. Astro Lizard gives us a little insight into the personal relationship cosmos with each song and packs this feeling into different sounds depending on the topic.

Unconventional and relaxed

Everything seems relaxed because Khaled C sings in a totally relaxed manner. Surely everyone perceives a singing voice very subjectively. That’s why I can imagine that the sometimes almost casually sung tones don’t suit every listener.

But it is precisely this singing that brings its own note and a relaxed feeling that you can also feel a psychedelic touch in some passages. In terms of relaxed songs, you can See You in the Ether call it, which floats balladesquely along and almost exudes a certain stoner feeling.

Although On A Bluemoon lives from the width of the offered numbers, I like it Astro Lizard best when it really rocks. That’s why there is HERE to listen to My Whiptail the above-mentioned homage to the 1970s and there specifically Led Zeppelin. Full of guitars, driving riff and keyboards that remind a bit of a flute. The rock friend doesn’t need more to be happy.

Conclusion

Astro Lizard’s debut is a relaxed trip through 1970s classic rock. On A Bluemoon is multifaceted, contains many quotes and, thanks to the relaxed singing, comes across as relaxed in a symphytic way. 7.5/10

Line Up

Khaled C – vocals, guitar, bass, drums, keyboards

Tracklist

01. Cruisin’ Down the Milky Way

02. Thick Skin

03. On A Blue Moon

04. Under The Rug

05. Between the Cracks

06. I Said

07. See You in the Ether

08. Light the Wick

09. My Whiptail

10. Bad Karma

11. Frozen in Time

