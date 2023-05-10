Home » Astrodeath – Vol. II
Entertainment

Astrodeath – Vol. II

by admin
Astrodeath – Vol. II

(c) Benny Valentine

A power duo that makes a lot of noise? What sounds like an old, told formula takes in the hands of Astrodeath a spectacular momentum of its own. The two Australians Tim Lancken (vocals, guitar) and Yoshi Hausler (drums) have only been on the road together since 2018, but have already shared the stage with Nick Oliveri, Lo! and revocation. On their second album, appropriately „Vol. II“ titled, everything is worlds louder and gruff.

The haunting “Red Weed” sums up the duo’s sympathetic madness. Tasty stoner sludge, sometimes enriched with hardcore, punk and a little psychedelic, slowly oozes out of the speakers. Thick walls of sound screw up the intensity more and more, revealing likeable riffs and disguised hooks at the same time. This idiosyncratic charm with steel edges knows how to entertain and finds a more than successful continuation in “Golden Death Machine”. Here, too, the events don’t roll over one another, but Astrodeath go to work much rougher. Pointed uptempo drumming alternates with sympathetic references to early Red Fang.

“The End” closes the album and serves up a fine cauldron of riffs that pushes the limit in the most pleasant way. Doomy interludes, razor-sharp muscle packs and precise excursions of an instrumental nature literally come and go. Especially the second cold start in the final act gets under your skin in the best sense of the word. Such poison also floats to the surface in Leviathan Rising. The verses dock more than ever to classic Stoner sounds, at the same time an ominous menace hovers over the events. Black Tusk send their regards at times, when Sludge suddenly – and very skilfully – starts to rock.

See also  Ship Francesco Morosini leaves for the naval campaign in the Far East

Unsurprisingly, Astrodeath end very courageously and open up musically at the same time. The difficult second album is “Vol. II” but not become, but one moves quite stylishly through feared shallows. The Australians find exciting approaches for familiar sound collages, screw up the riff factor enormously and create a lot of intensity in the limited line-up. Yes, the basic mix of stoner and sludge is very familiar, but that doesn’t bother you in the slightest for a second – a manifesto of noise with tasty melody approaches underlines the qualities of the duo again.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/12/2023
Available through: Heavy Psych Sounds Records

Facebook: www.facebook.com/astrodeathband

Tags: astrodeath, review, sludge, stoner rock, vol ii

Category: Magazin, Reviews

You may also like

AutomotiveLab Plug, three days to discover electric mobility

Aaron Kwok reveals that his daughter has a...

BLACK STONE CHERRY – brand new album announced....

Akira talks about the secret of “maintaining marriage”...

Enforcer – Nostalgia – Album Review

Call for presentations at the AUSTRIAN MUSICTHEATRE DAY...

Modern Age Instruments Ƴ Warp ӷ+ϳģ

Morgan Wallen – One Thing at a Time

Would you BEE MY LOVE?——CHAUMET interprets encounter and...

STEELHAMMER – Solo album “Reborn In Flames” from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy