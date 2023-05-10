Home » Declaration responsible for the start of the activity of provision of prepared food to premises used mainly as housing, to register the data in the REEPSAIB
Health

Declaration responsible for the start of the activity of provision of prepared food to premises used mainly as housing, to register the data in the REEPSAIB

by admin
Declaration responsible for the start of the activity of provision of prepared food to premises used mainly as housing, to register the data in the REEPSAIB
requirements

Physical person

Documentation to present

Responsible declaration and house plan

Models:

Maximum term

Not applicable

Form of presentation

In accordance with the provisions of article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations, you can carry out this procedure through one of the following channels (among others ):

a) Electronically (*mandatory for subjects obliged to relate electronically with administrations by article 14.2 and 3 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, and optional for natural persons), by “clicking” on the “Access to the telematic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

b) In person (only for natural persons), at any of the registration offices of the Autonomous Administration, of the General Administration of the State, of the other autonomous communities or of the entities that make up the Local Administration. You can consult the addresses of all the offices of the Autonomous Administration.

c) In addition, you can also send the documentation by post (for natural persons only). In this case, you must present the documents in an open envelope, so that the staff of the Post Office can indicate, by means of the official stamp, the place, the date and the exact time when it was made the record These data will also be noted in the proof sheet of the presentation.

See also  Mysterious pneumonia in Argentina, there is the fourth victim: what we know so far

*The subjects referred to in sections 2 and 3 of article 14 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, are obliged to communicate through electronic means with the administrations, so , in accordance with the provisions of article 68.4 of the aforementioned Law, if any of these subjects submits their application in person, the public administration must require them to amend it by submitting it electronically.

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Public Health and Participation

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Food Safety Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302

([email protected])

You may also like

Study reveals time and month when most suicides...

Covid-19, situation in Italy 1-7 May 2023

Corpse emerges from the canal in San Giuliano...

The Basaglia law is 45 years old, public...

Fibromyalgia Day: “We need policies for inclusion”

a new mechanism causes the most aggressive forms...

If you want to know how shy you...

May 12, 2023, International Nurses Day

ADUC – Health – Article

Blue flags 2023, here are the 226 best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy