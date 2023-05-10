Appointment of Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mubashirul Zafar as Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana

Hyderabad: 10/May (sahrnews.com/press note)

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Mr. Syed Saadatullah Hussaini next meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana 2023- until the 2027 Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has appointed Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mubashirul Zafar as the Amir Constituency of Telangana State for a four-year term.

Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mubashirul Zafar belongs to Hyderabad and he was formerly the president of Student Islamic Organization (SIO) Telangana and United Andhra Pradesh constituency and Nazeem Shahr of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Shahr Hyderabad.

In addition to his master’s degree in science, he also holds a doctorate degree and is serving as a professor in a prestigious university of the country. In the past, he was also the secretary of the HRD department of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana, while he was a member of the state council. Apart from that, he is also a member of the current House of Representatives.

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Mr. Syed Saadatullah Hussaini prayed for the newly appointed Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mubashirul Zafar that Allah may grant him the ability to perform this important responsibility well and give him the necessary skills and abilities and health and energy. Tell me

At the same time, Mr. Syed Saadatullah Hussaini appreciated the services of former Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Ameer, Mr. Hamid Muhammad Khan, and prayed that Allah Ta’ala accept his Tagwadu and Jahdusai and make a treasure for the hereafter. 2015- until the 2019 And 2019 until the 2023- He has been the Amir Halka of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana. As Amir Halka of Telangana, your services have been unparalleled.

