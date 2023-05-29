Home » astrological news of the week
astrological news of the week

astrological news of the week

The most important astral event this week is the square between the Sun (in the sign of Gemini) and Saturn (in the sign of Pisces).

The Voice online horoscope

“This aspect makes us expectant, curious with the need to learn and act. On the other hand, it makes us aware that the information we have is insufficient, ”he explained to The voice professional astrologer Patricia Castignani.

“The planet Mercury transits through the sign of Taurus, which refers us to issues of the past that await resolution, the astrologer completed.

moon in virgo

On May 29, the Moon in the sign of Virgo makes us organized retailers focused on health.

moon in pound

On the 30th, 31st and 1st (until noon) the Moon in the sign of Libra brings excellent social days and to resolve conflicts.

moon in scorpio

On June 2 and 3, the Moon in the sign of Scorpio brings days of greater sensitivity and emotion.

moon in sagittarius

On the 4th, the Moon enters the sign of Sagittarius bringing a more optimistic and conciliatory anonymous state.

The networks of the astrologer Patricia Castignani:

Facebook: Patricia Castignani Professional Astrologer

Instagram: Patriciacastignaniastrologa

