Deep hypnosis for depression dr phil. Elmar Basse

Energetic hypnosis for depression in the hypnosis practice in Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

Depressive disorders are a common illness, says hypnotherapist and naturopathic psychotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. However, as Elmar Basse knows, the range of depressive forms is quite wide-ranging, which is why it does not do justice to the subject when the public media often speak indiscriminately only of depression. Important differences are obscured, says hypnotherapist Elmar Basse. This can lead, for example, to people having a certain image of a severe depression in their mind’s eye, but they are actually only suffering from a mild form, says Elmar Basse. The hypnotherapist Elmar Basse fears that their fear that it could be something very bad might then deter these people from undergoing treatment.

According to the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, psychological disorders in particular, and in particular depressive disorders, are socially conditioned by the stigma that it is “only psychological”, which, according to Elmar Basse, is often expressed with the undertone it is not a real disease. What cannot be seen directly does not exist for quite a few people, but it is all the more real for those affected, only that they often cannot grasp it either, which leads to the fear that it is also for the medical providers cannot be grasped and treated properly, so that the assumption can arise that there is probably nothing that can be done about it.

According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, it is also very common to assume that the treatment of mental disorders with pathological value, especially depressive disorders, consists essentially or primarily in the administration of psychotropic drugs. Now, according to Elmar Basse, it is not entirely incorrect that antidepressants can play an important role in the treatment of depressive disorders. However, their use depends on the precise diagnosis that is made. As described by the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse at the beginning, it makes a significant difference which specific disorder the individual is dealing with. Obviously, mild depressive disorder is treated differently than major depressive disorder. Mixing everything in one pot and speaking indiscriminately of “depression” only confuses and falsifies the facts, says Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg.

According to the hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg can often be treated very well with hypnotherapy or other therapeutic methods. This does not have to rule out the possibility that psychotropic drugs are also offered to support individual people, since taking them can support the healing process if the person in question responds well to them. However, it is crucial to find out, says Elmar Basse, what has a healing effect on the respective person.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact

dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner

Elmar Basse

Colonnaden 5

20354 Hamburg

040-33313361

