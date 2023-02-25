Home Entertainment At the 2022 Sohu Fashion Festival, high-leaf and neat shoulder-padded suit jumpsuits appeared on the red carpet, and the aura was fully open and cool.
At the 2022 Sohu Fashion Festival, high-leaf and neat shoulder-padded suit jumpsuits appeared on the red carpet, and the aura was fully open and cool.

At the 2022 Sohu Fashion Festival, high-leaf and neat shoulder-padded suit jumpsuits appeared on the red carpet, and the aura was fully open and cool.
2023-02-25 22:14

Source: Sohu Fashion News

Original title: 2022 Sohu Fashion Festival Gao Ye neat shoulder pad suit jumpsuit appeared on the red carpet, full of aura and cool appearance

On February 25, “Sohu’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and Sohu Fashion Festival” kicked off!

The theme of this year’s grand ceremony is “Long-termism Transcending Popularity”. Star-studded, star-studded, there are powerful actors such as Huang Xiaoming, Ni Ni, Li Guangjie, Li Xiaoran, Wang Baoqiang, and popular stars such as Gao Ye and Liu Genghong. “Sister Lang” such as Zhang Tianai, Yu Wenwen, Jessica Jessica, directors of popular Chinese dramas, producers of popular variety shows, actors of Sohu’s self-produced dramas, and pioneers in the fashion industry are on the same stage, which can be called the “ceiling” lineup of the fashion industry.

Gao Ye walked on the red carpet wearing a suit and jumpsuit, which symbolized the fusion of Power’s shoulder pads and neat deep V with her own temperament. Tonight is a cool sister who is full of aura.Return to Sohu to see more

