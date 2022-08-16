This year is the anniversary of the birth of many pairs of classic Nike shoes. In addition to the upcoming 25th birthday of Air Max 97, the iconic Air Force 1 also coincides with its 40th anniversary. This time to commemorate this pair of sports and music , sports shoes that have a huge influence in the fashion field, the Japanese sneaker name atmos has teamed up with the sneaker magazine “SHOES MASTER” to launch a hardcover book called “Sneaker Heritage”, which includes a series of iterations worthy of collection.

The commemorative book was co-produced by atmos founder Hidefumi Hommyo and “SHOES MASTER” director Hirofumi “Koji” Kojima. In addition to the popular styles over the years, the content includes Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 High “World Famous”, half of Virgil Abloh’s work. In addition to the transparent version, there are interviews with well-known AF1 enthusiasts, such as a conversation with Hiroshi Fujiwara, director of fragment design, while a detailed history of each silhouette is written by Japanese writer Masayuki Ozawa, aiming to make the book a shoe A treasure trove passed down from generation to generation. “Sneaker Heritage by SHOES MASTER” is now officially on sale through the atmos website, and each copy is priced at $60. Interested readers may wish to buy it.