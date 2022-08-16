Home Entertainment atmos and SHOES MASTER launch Nike Air Force 1 commemorative book “Sneaker Heritage”
This year is the anniversary of the birth of many pairs of classic Nike shoes. In addition to the upcoming 25th birthday of Air Max 97, the iconic Air Force 1 also coincides with its 40th anniversary. This time to commemorate this pair of sports and music , sports shoes that have a huge influence in the fashion field, the Japanese sneaker name atmos has teamed up with the sneaker magazine “SHOES MASTER” to launch a hardcover book called “Sneaker Heritage”, which includes a series of iterations worthy of collection.

The commemorative book was co-produced by atmos founder Hidefumi Hommyo and “SHOES MASTER” director Hirofumi “Koji” Kojima. In addition to the popular styles over the years, the content includes Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 High “World Famous”, half of Virgil Abloh’s work. In addition to the transparent version, there are interviews with well-known AF1 enthusiasts, such as a conversation with Hiroshi Fujiwara, director of fragment design, while a detailed history of each silhouette is written by Japanese writer Masayuki Ozawa, aiming to make the book a shoe A treasure trove passed down from generation to generation. “Sneaker Heritage by SHOES MASTER” is now officially on sale through the atmos website, and each copy is priced at $60. Interested readers may wish to buy it.

