Augustine releases music video for ‘Sun In Her Eyes’ | Niche Music

Sweden/Stockholm-based songwriter/producer Augustine has released the music video for her new single ‘Sun In Her Eyes’ released on June 2nd from Genesis Records!

Another great single came out on the heels of March’s single ‘Mary Cookins’.

Light beats and bass, dreamy synths, and the perfect balance of outstanding melodies on top of a retro atmosphere. This person is really amazing.

“’Sun in Her Eyes’ is a very naive song that captures the essence of discovering happiness. It conveys a sense of clarity, as if everything will be fine this time, with no fear of falling down again. While others around you may anticipate a swift change, having heard it all before, the song encapsulates that fleeting sensation of floating on clouds, far away from the grasp of reality.” – Augustine

‘Sun In Her Eyes’ is a very naive song that captures the essence of finding happiness. The song conveys a sense of clarity that everything will be fine this time and that there is no fear of falling over. People around you may be anticipating the kind of abrupt change you’ve heard before, but this song encapsulates the ephemeral feeling of floating on clouds, far from your grasp of reality. is. – Augustine

Posted on