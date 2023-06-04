Home » Augustine releases music video for ‘Sun In Her Eyes’ | Niche Music
Entertainment

Augustine releases music video for ‘Sun In Her Eyes’ | Niche Music

by admin
Augustine releases music video for ‘Sun In Her Eyes’ | Niche Music

Sweden/Stockholm-based songwriter/producer Augustine has released the music video for her new single ‘Sun In Her Eyes’ released on June 2nd from Genesis Records!

Another great single came out on the heels of March’s single ‘Mary Cookins’.

Light beats and bass, dreamy synths, and the perfect balance of outstanding melodies on top of a retro atmosphere. This person is really amazing.

“’Sun in Her Eyes’ is a very naive song that captures the essence of discovering happiness. It conveys a sense of clarity, as if everything will be fine this time, with no fear of falling down again. While others around you may anticipate a swift change, having heard it all before, the song encapsulates that fleeting sensation of floating on clouds, far away from the grasp of reality.” – Augustine

‘Sun In Her Eyes’ is a very naive song that captures the essence of finding happiness. The song conveys a sense of clarity that everything will be fine this time and that there is no fear of falling over. People around you may be anticipating the kind of abrupt change you’ve heard before, but this song encapsulates the ephemeral feeling of floating on clouds, far from your grasp of reality. is. – Augustine

Posted on

See also  How inflation affected consumption in the first quarter of the year

You may also like

The most beautiful bathing spots in Vienna 2023

2023/5/13 – New NF, Knowdaverbs and Pettidee… Two...

Xiao S’s 17-year-old eldest daughter won the Korean...

Children allergic to cow’s milk have the potential...

Christopher Nolan’s new work “Oppenheimer” film length suspected...

My training pants anjali

OPEC+ producers study further production cuts

Off-White™ Appoints New CEO, New Guards Group Executive...

The budget allocated by companies for gender is...

Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu Arcadie’s latest image...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy