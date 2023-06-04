Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 certified by the FCC: launch around the corner?

We already know that Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will have a new sensor certified by the American FDA for monitoring heart irregularities. However, for now, we know little else about the smartwatch: fortunately, in the past few hours the Galaxy Watch 6 has been certified by the FCC of the United States, which has revealed some of its characteristics to us.

According to GizmoChina, the FCC has certified two models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which should correspond respectively to the “base” Galaxy Watch 6 and the Classic model of the same smartwatch. The listing of the FCC has revealed that the two devices will have cases of 40 and 44 millimeters respectively, as well as model number SM-R930 e SM-R940.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Watch 6 will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/a, NFC and GNSS. Plus, the device’s wireless charger, which it has model number EOR-OR900, should be the same as the Galaxy Watch 5. In other words, don’t expect the new South Korean smartwatch to improve the charging speed of its predecessor.

The centerpiece of the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, however, will be the Classic model: in recent weeks, we have already seen renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and we have discovered that the new Galaxy Watch will have a MicroLED screen. The listing of the FCC, however, confirms that the device will be equipped with a 1.47″ SuperAMOLED display with 470 x 470 resolution pixel, while its battery will be 425 mAh.

Finally, also the date of listing of the two devices confirms that the new ones Samsung smartwatches will arrive early than expected. If so far Samsung has accustomed us to the presentation of the Galaxy Watch in mid-August, together with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold, this year it seems that Suwon’s smart watches will arrive in late July, probably already during the Samsung Unpacked July 26thduring which the company is also expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5.