Aurora Valle reveals workplace harassment by Pati Chapoy on ‘Ventaneando’ and vows never to return

Former Ventaneando co-host Aurora Valle has spoken out about the mistreatment she experienced at the hands of veteran host Pati Chapoy. Valle, who recently left the popular TV Azteca show, has made it clear that she has no intention of returning to the program, stating “not even in 25 years” in a recent interview.

In a shocking revelation, Valle has accused Chapoy of workplace harassment during their time working together on Ventaneando. According to Valle, Chapoy’s behavior made her time on the show extremely difficult and led to her decision to ultimately leave the program.

The news has sent shockwaves through the television industry, with many questioning Chapoy’s reputation as a respected host. Valle’s accusations have prompted a wider conversation about workplace harassment in the entertainment industry, and the treatment of women in television.

As the story continues to develop, Chapoy may soon find herself facing public backlash and a damaged reputation. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

