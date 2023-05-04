AutoScout24 research, Italians say yes to 150 km/h on the motorway

ROME – A new study by AutoScout24 has investigated what Italian motorists think about hot topics such as road safety, speed limits, the use of alcohol and mobile phones while driving, driving licenses at the age of 17, a ban on the production of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 and much more even more. Thus, the largest online automotive marketplace at a pan-European level involved the directly interested parties to learn about their driving habits too. What emerged was a careful driver profile, in favor of increasing the speed limits on the motorway and increasing the penalties for driving with a mobile phone or under the influence of alcohol.





The research instead highlighted an opinion against the proposal to grant driving licenses at the age of 17 and the blocking of the production of petrol and diesel-powered thermal cars in 2035. Three-quarters of those questioned are in favor of a possible increase in speed limits to 150 km /h on three-lane motorways and with the presence of the Tutor system, while 25% are against it because they fear an increase in accidents. Furthermore, more than a third often or rarely tend to exceed speed limits, especially when traffic (63%) or road conditions (34%) allow it.

80% of the sample is against the 30 km/h limit in cities and towns, as they fear the increase in traffic and that the project cannot be applied to all urban roads. It should certainly be related to road conditions, judged negatively by 78% of the sample, and to the fact that almost half (45%) of motorists sometimes or rarely do not respect the speed limits.





The use of a mobile phone while driving without a headset or speakerphone has been rejected, with almost nine out of ten users declaring themselves in favor of increasing the fines and 81% indicating this “bad habit” as a very high risk for themselves and for others , so much so that for almost one out of two Italians (44%) it is a serious act. Despite this, 10% say they often or sometimes use their cell phone while driving, and 28% rarely, while for 19% it is justified when the phone call is short, for 5% if they are careful. Driving under the influence of alcohol is considered the most serious of all driving behaviors (61% of the sample), albeit with some contradictions: 6% say they drive often or sometimes after drinking, and 27% rarely.

For the driving license at 17, 6 out of 10 Italians confirm their opposition given the high number of road accidents involving minors and the perception of a responsibility that is not strong enough in the youngest. The stop to the production of petrol and diesel cars in 2035 sees 64% of the panel against because they believe that electric or renewable fuel cars still have a high environmental impact, that the charging infrastructure will not be comparable to that of filling stations and because by 2035 the technology will not reach the autonomy of thermal cars. However, it should be noted that only 45% of the interviewees answered correctly the question relating to the definition of e-fuels, while there is greater knowledge on biofuels (68%), a solution promoted by Italy within the EU.