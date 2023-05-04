a history of research and prevention to save lives from cancer – breaking latest news

Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Conference in the Senate with the representatives of the institutions on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the Foundation, born on 23 May 2003 at the behest of the oncologist Umberto Veronesi. The appeal: to invest more public resources in research and development

“I won’t see a world without cancer, but whoever comes after me will” Professor Umberto Veronesi, a world-famous oncologist who passed away in 2016, loved to repeat. Twenty years ago, on May 23, 2003, he had given Umberto Veronesi Foundation with the aim of making that goal ever closer, through the support for scientific research – in particular the oncological one – and the dissemination of correct informationstarting from the healthy habits to be adopted to prevent cancer at early diagnosis, up to the treatments available (based on scientific evidence). Making cancer more curable and improving the quality of life of those affected remains the priority objective but, to achieve it, the involvement and commitment of the institutions and the world of politics is necessary. Hence the choice of the Foundation to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of its birth with an event in the Senate – moderated by the deputy director of the Courier Fiorenza Sarzanini – with representatives of the institutions, to bring the centrality of the fight against cancer back to the political and medical-scientific agenda.

You can live after cancer “Prevention and scientific research of excellence are a priority in the fight against cancer, still today one of the greatest challenges for the health of individuals and the communities in which we live – said the president of the Foundation during the meeting, Paolo Veronesi, director of the Breast Program at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan as well as full professor of Surgery at the University of Milan –. For years, the Foundation has been working on the front line to guarantee cutting-edge care and a better quality of life for patients and their families and promote correct information on health: goals that need all possible support from the institutions and politics”. Professor Veronesi then recalled that «in 2022 there were over 370,000 new diagnoses, that means a thousand every day; there was a significant increase compared to 2020 with 14,000 more cases ».

Thanks to scientific research today there are new treatments for tumors and it is possible to guarantee patients a good quality of life.

“3.6 million people live after having been diagnosed with cancer, 37 percent more than 10 years ago,” Veronesi stressed. See also Healthcare: with more nurses in hospital fewer deaths and shorter hospitalizations, study

Focus on prevention It remains essential to focus on cancer prevention. This was reiterated in his message by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, who underlined the importance of adopting «correct lifestyles and increase adherence to national screening programmes» (offered free of charge by the National Health Service, ed) for the early diagnosis of certain tumors (breast, cervix, colorectal).

Professor Veronesi also focused on primary prevention and correct lifestyles. «A third of cancer pathologies – said the oncologist – could be be prevented with a few simple rules, starting with avoiding or quitting smoking. In this regard, the Veronesi Foundation has presented a petition to Parliament to ask for an increase in excise duties on cigarettes, loose and heated tobacco, a substantial increase (of at least 10 euros) which is the first effective measure to reduce consumption, especially among very young.

Other good habits to prevent cancer are physical activity and proper nutritionwith the Mediterranean diet, which still today many do not follow.

Invest more in research As for treatments, authorized clinical trials are increasing in Italy and today they involve tens of thousands of patients, many of whom are cancer patients. But research costs money and, with respect to public investments, our country is the rear in Europe. “The European Union hopes that states invest at least 3 percent of gross domestic product in research and development, but our country is stuck at around 1.5 percent of GDP, so it’s important to invest more,” he said. Veronese. Another fundamental aspect is the dissemination of science. «We try to create a scientific culture, so that people can make informed choices, without limiting their freedom – reiterated the president of the Veronesi Foundation -. For example, those who want to smoke must know what consequences they can face». See also Albert Einstein is born, he will be a difficult child and a distracted student

The importance of information The challenge of prevention can only be faced by investing in education and health information. In Italy, health literacy is particularly suffering: for a large share of the population it is difficult and, therefore, in the opinion of the Veronesi Foundation, there is an urgent need for an alliance between institutions, schools and the scientific community to create a culture of equitable and accessible health.

In these twenty years, the Veronesi Foundation has supported around 2,200 researchers, 147 scientific projects, 12 treatment protocols in pediatric oncology with AIEOP – the Italian association of pediatric hematology and oncology. There have been over 2100 publications in international scientific journals peer reviewed, 176 institutes hosted the Foundation’s researchers, two research and treatment platforms. Ample space has also been given to disclosure with over 5,500 articles published in the Foundation’s online magazine, international conferences, manuals, notebooks, insights, as well as the involvement of around 400,000 students and 7,000 teachers.