MILANO – There is still stalemate on the appointments of the top management of Trenitalia and Rfi, the two subsidiaries of the State Railways whose presidents and CEOs are about to expire. The appointments committee of Tuesday 2 May has been moved and not yet reconvened, on Monday 8 an FS board of directors should be held where, however, there will be no talk of appointments, unless an agreement is reached in the next few hours.