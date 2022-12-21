[The Epoch Times, December 21, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) More than a month after the release of “Black Panther 2: Long Live Wakanda”, Disney’s global box office has exceeded 3 billion US dollars in November. The box office of “Avatar: The Way of Water” has exceeded 4 billion US dollars since it was released in December.

According to collider reports, Disney’s current global box office is 4.049 billion US dollars, with the global sales of James Cameron’s sequel film “Water Way” approaching 500 million, reaching 497 million US dollars, and it is still rising. “The Way of Water” is Disney’s last film in 2022.

This year, although Disney lost at the box office with the “Toy Story” spin-off “Buzz Lightyear” (Buzz Lightyear) ($226 million), hit films such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse” (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse) of Madness ($955 million), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761 million) and the aforementioned Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($789 million, still in theaters), is still attractive, allowing the theater business to truly return to normal this year and allowing Disney to firmly cement its leading position in the global box office.

In addition, this year’s big movies that are not from Disney also have huge breakthroughs, such as Paramount Pictures’ “Defenders: The Lone Ranger” (Top Gun Maverick) ($1.489 billion), Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World: Dominion” Jurassic World ($1.001 billion).

Since 2019, Universal Pictures has become the first film company to break through $3 billion in box office revenue in August this year.

Yet the success of films from Disney’s Marvel Studios (MCU) also kept Disney steady throughout the year.

For Disney, the “Ways of Water” movie runs straight into 2023, running until January, and possibly beyond, until the third installment of their next blockbuster, “Ant-Man.” Until the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever” will be released in the United States and Taiwan on February 17.

Since then, hits like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels,” led by Disney’s MCU, have also It will be the highlight of 2023.

“Star Trek 3” and “Captain Marvel 2” are scheduled to be released in the United States on May 5, 2023 and July 28, 2023, respectively.

In addition to the MCU, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) is also scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, as well as Pixar’s latest project and more.

"Avatar: Way of Water" is still in theaters.

