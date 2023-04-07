He National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) reported that the National Laboratory has not diagnosed cases of avian influenza (AI) H5 this April 7th. In this way, of the more than 410 notifications analyzed to date add 76 detections of the disease in total throughout the country.

Regarding the last week, Between April 1 and 7, of the samples analyzed by the Senasa National Laboratory, 6 new positive cases were diagnosed,

4 in backyard birds: Río Negro (Río Colorado), Santa Fe (Capivara), Corrientes (San Cosme) and Chubut (Trevelin); and

2 in poultry: in Corrientes (San Cosme) and in Chubut (Gaiman).

Confirmed cases are in backyard birds (60), commercial sector (11) and wild (5) distributed as follows: 19 in Córdoba, 18 in Buenos Aires, 10 in Neuquén, 9 in Santa Fe, 6 in Río Negro, 3 in Chubut, 2 in Corrientes, 2 in San Luis, 2 in Chaco, 2 in La Pampa , 1 in Jujuy, 1 in Santiago del Estero, and 1 in Salta.

Singapore reopens import

Singapore announced its decision to resume the importation of poultry products from Argentina, just over a month after temporarily losing its status as a country free of avian influenza, due to the presence of the disease in commercial farms, and to self-suspend exports of poultry products. complying with international standards.

Given the possibility of evaluating symptoms, SENASA recommends giving prompt notice to control and eradicate the outbreak.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA, for its acronym in English) communicated to the National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa) its agreement with the proposal sent that the poultry products, ornamental birds and poultry to be exported come from areas located outside the areas with HPAI cases.

The SFA requested to incorporate this agreement to the International Veterinary Certificate (CVI) proposed by Senasa to cover shipments of poultry meat as well as ornamental and poultry birds. Senasa must also inform the SFA if any of the establishments authorized to export poultry meat is located in the affected areas.

This way, Singapore joins Uruguay, which last week approved the new export certificatesn for pre-fried meat, hydrolyzed viscera, egg products, canned poultry and pork meat and fresh meat, and products based on poultry meat from Argentina

The Government reported that it is also negotiating with countries that import thermo-processed poultry meat, powdered or pasteurized eggs, since these products do not carry a risk since these treatments inactivate the HPAI virus and work is being done to restore exports of poultry genetics to countries of the Mercosur and Mexico, in compliance with international recommendations for the exchange of these goods.

What measures are recommended for the productive sector?

It is worth considering that when a case is confirmed, the agents of the Senasa regional centers carry out the corresponding sanitary actions in the affected properties.

The National Health Service recommends that the productive sector “strengthen the management, hygiene and biosecurity measures of its poultry farms and that they immediately notify it of any detection of nervous, digestive or respiratory clinical signs, decrease in egg production, in water consumption or food and high mortality in domestic or wild birds. Also remember to take all preventive measures and not handle the birds when these clinical pictures are detected”.

And remember that, andIn the event of observing the presence or suspicion of clinical signs compatible with HPAI in birds or finding dead domestic and/or wild birds, Senasa must be notified by visiting any of its offices; through the “Senasa Notifications” application or by sending an email to [email protected]among other possibilities.

