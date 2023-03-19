Avianca presented the fifth aircraft in its retro collection, in homage to the origin and history of Latin American aviation. This time, the aircraft bears the image that AeroGal, today Avianca Ecuador that was used in the year 2000.

It is an Airbus A320, with registration N776AV, which highlights the iconic yellow iguana on its tail, on a blue background of seagulls flying. Previously, the airline also presented vintage models from TACA, Lacsa, Avianca and Aviateca.

“With this retro aircraft, with AeroGal’s iconic image, we celebrate the Ecuadorian origins that are part of our operation in Latin America. Today we are an important ‘player’ in domestic connectivity and the largest operator in Ecuador, offering direct flights to 14 destinations on the continent and in the country. Every day we are building an Avianca where everyone can fly under a model that adapts to their needs, paying only for what they will use on their trips”, said Juan Francisco Ortiz, Manager of Airports for South America and Country Officer for Ecuador.

To successfully arrive at this image, it took 4 days of work by 12 technicians from Avianca’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) center in Medellín. About 15 gallons of paint were used, in shades of white and blue and transparent. AeroGal was founded in 1985 and, in 2012, became part of the Avianca Group, a consortium of Latin commercial airlines that currently operates in 24 countries, offering more than 130 routes and more than 3,800 weekly flights.

Today, more than 600 employees make up Avianca Ecuador, which operates 5 domestic and 9 international routes. In the coming days, the aircraft with vintage AeroGal paintwork will arrive in the country to operate flights in and out of Ecuador.