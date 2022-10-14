On October 14, 2022 (Shanghai), after encountering Chunxi Road in Chengdu, flashing Guangzhou Tianhe City, and punching in Beijing Sanlitun, the Avita 011 STUDIO limited-time exhibition officially landed in Shanghai and landed in TX Huaihai Young Force Center, the source of trend culture, for a period of 5 years. God brings a trendy feast that must not be missed.

The protagonist of this limited-time exhibition, Avita 011, is the opening work of the Avita brand’s crossover 0 series. 1017 ALYX 9SM co-founder, Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams (hereinafter referred to as MMW) and Avita Technology Co-created by Chief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh, it is limited to 500 units worldwide.

As the industry’s first high-end co-branded cross-border emotional smart electric SUV, Avita 011 creatively introduces the fashion co-branded model into the smart electric vehicle industry, starting from “0” to create the ultimate SEV product with emotional intelligence and boundless evolution. Since its release on August 8, Avita 011 has received a large number of enthusiastic responses from users in different circles such as fashion, technology, and automobiles. Officially landed in Shanghai, the official reservation channel for the limited-time exhibition has been fully launched.

Ms. Wang Lin, Chief Marketing Officer of Avita Technology and General Manager of User Development Center, said:“Avita011 STUDIOThe limited-time exhibition was chosen to be held in Shanghai, precisely because of Shanghai’s sophisticated urban atmosphere and international orientation.Avita has always hoped that theInternational vision and aestheticsTo the user, this is Avita011andMatthew M. WilliamsThe original intention of cross-border cooperation.The enthusiasm of the users who have been harvested along the way for the limited-time exhibition has strengthened our commitment toThe confidence that the series of products will continue,Avita is committed to becoming an international high-endSEVbrand leader。”





The enthusiasm of users is no coincidence—since the three stops, the limited-time exhibition has been the focus of the trend, and often from the beginning of the construction of the enclosure, it can attract all kinds of fashionistas with a keen sense of fashion to come to check in. As the “equipment” fades away, the mysterious and unique black container instantly exudes a powerful aura. Whether it is Chunxi Road in Chengdu, Tianhe City in Guangzhou, or Sanlitun in Beijing, the trendy places have ushered in a climax of crowds, and they are connected with other places. The fashion landmarks complement each other and are highly praised and sought after by the majority of users.

This time in Shanghai, the Avita 011 STUDIO limited-time exhibition chose Huaihai Middle Road, the fashion landmark of the magic capital, which is not only the best place for haute couture brands to show themselves, but also the source of trendy culture like TX Huaihai. As a cross-border leader, the limited-time exhibition is here, perfectly integrating the casual and luxurious brand tone into the fashionable youth culture, attracting all kinds of hipsters and car collectors to gather together, and it has become a cross-circle event in one fell swoop.

At the time-limited exhibition site, approaching the black container that combines industrial aesthetics and design aesthetics, going deep through the infinite corridor, accompanied by the MMW surround sound guide, the AVATRMMW co-branded series of boutique walls and the 360 ​​super-sensing experience area come head on. , making you feel like you are in an exclusive fashion show.

Going to the central exhibition area, Avita 011 is here – the light and shadow black color of the whole car is deep and rich, and at the same time has a smooth gloss, in the streamer phantomshowing asThe futuristic feeling of a hovering spaceship. The functional buckle 2.0 full of MMW’s personal color, the luxurious and elegant suspension logo and the white calipers also appear on the Avita 011, conveying the infinite possibility of cross-border integration. Inside the mobile car, the cockpit uses a lot of high-quality NAPPA leather, and for the first time, the low-key and luxurious NUPRIMA matte leather is applied to high-end mass-produced cars. Every detail.

Full of deep thinking about the personalized needs of users, Avita 011 takes emotional intelligence as the core, makes fashion more emotional, injects humanity into technology, allows cars to express themselves, and successfully leads the new trend of fashion cross-border in the field of smart electric vehicles. In the future, with the launch of more mass-produced models of Avita, each new car will cooperate with the world‘s top fashion designers to continue to create a very collectible “0” series of limited editions, bringing uniqueness to users. A personalised travel experience in luxury.

Since the announcement of the price on August 8, Avita 011 has continued to maintain high popularity, gaining a lot of user attention and good reputation. According to the plan, Avita 011 will be delivered in December this year, and the limited number of road trips is just around the corner.

