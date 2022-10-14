The latest news: Russia announces the investigation results of the Crimea bridge explosion, and the NATO defense ministers will give priority to discussing the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense capabilitiesFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 12. Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency reporters abroad reported: The Russian Federal Security Service announced on the 12th the investigation results of the Crimea Bridge bombing and announced that it has arrested eight suspects. On the same day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov revealed that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities is a priority agenda for the upcoming NATO Defense Ministers’ Meeting.

——The Russian Federal Security Service released on its website on the 12th the investigation results of the Crimea Bridge explosion, saying that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Intelligence Directorate, its head Kirill Budanov and subordinate staff are Kerry Organizers of the truck bombing on the Mia Bridge. Eight suspects have been arrested, including five Russian citizens, three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed on social media on the 8th that there was an explosion on the Crimea Bridge, but has not made any further statements so far.

——Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov posted on social media on the 12th that at the upcoming NATO defense ministers meeting and the sixth meeting of the “Ramstein” contact group, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities will be on the agenda. priorities. According to NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg at a press conference on the 11th, in addition to discussing the situation in Ukraine, the NATO Defense Ministers will also address the protection of critical infrastructure to prevent the “North Stream” pipeline incident from repeating.

——Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 12th that in the past day, the Russian army repelled the attacks of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson and other directions , destroyed the Ukrainian fuel storage facility in the Nikolayev area and a set of “Buk-M1” air defense missile systems, in addition to shooting down 1 Su-24 fighter jet, 1 Mi-8 helicopter and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles , intercepted 12 “Haimas” multiple rocket launchers.

——The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the 12th that in the past day, the Ukrainian army repelled the Russian army’s offensive in Nikolayevka, Soledar, Bakhmut and other places in the Donetsk region.

——The National Electric Power Company of Ukraine posted on social media on the 12th that in order to facilitate the repair of power equipment damaged by the missile attack, it will conduct operations in Kyiv City and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkassy and Zhitomyr regions. , Kharkov prefectures and Sumy prefectures implemented power rationing, and called on Ukrainian people to save electricity in the morning and evening peaks.

——The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine issued a document on the 12th saying that nine cargo ships left Ukrainian ports carrying 150,000 tons of agricultural products that day. Up to now, Uzbekistan has dispatched 325 ships through the Maritime Grain Corridor, transporting 7.2 million tons of agricultural products.

— Leaders of the G7 countries held a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the 11th. The G7 issued a statement after the meeting, saying that the group will continue to provide Ukraine with “indefinite” support, will continue to support Ukraine in financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and other aspects, and help Ukraine prepare for the winter.