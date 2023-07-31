Axel Kicillof crossed Macri for the debt with the IMF: “Because of him we lost sovereignty”

Axel Kicillof attacked the government of Mauricio Macri for indebtedness with International Monetary Fund. The governor of the Buenos Aires province He crossed the former President for taking on a debt that the current administration must face. In this sense, he criticized that the credit did not serve to improve the country’s infrastructure.

The provincial president referred to the agreement reached between the national government and the IMF. There he took the opportunity to shoot the predecessor of Alberto Fernández: «It was the decision of the Government of Mauricio Macri and it conditions for now. When he made the decision to borrow us for 100 years, we saw that he was willing to mortgage us the car, the house, the sidewalk, the schools, everything,” he explained on Radio 10.

The top leader of the Province recalled when the opposition referent decided to request the loan from the lending body: «He ran off to the IMF without warning and as if to say “look what good news I have”. They went looking for the Fund with a gigantic debt. We found out that it was a political agreement linked to the election of Macri, “he commented.

Also, Axel Kicillof commented on the fate of those dollars that came from the International Monetary Fund: «Here everyone who entered went to the timba. He was not invested in routes, in nothing. All the debt that Vidal took expired within four years of our Government, “said the economist in” Argenzuela “, a program hosted by Jorge Rial.

In turn, the governor affirmed that Cristina Kirchner’s management had not left a necessary vacuum to seek money from abroad: «The possibility of going to look for the Fund was zero. He left a lot of conditioning. They never made a self-criticism or apologized, what’s more, they support what Macri did“Axel Kicillof pointed out.

As a closing, the Buenos Aires boss fired again at the main reference that the opposition has: “Because of him we lost sovereignty. Now we have a multilateral organization that has also changed throughout history. They always ask for devaluation and adjustment, which is the ABC of the Fund,” concluded the official who will go for his re-election.

