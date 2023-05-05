Home » Azul starts today the third daily flight between Campinas and Belém
Azul starts today the third daily flight between Campinas and Belém

Azul starts today the third daily flight between Campinas and Belém
Photo: Alexandre Barros

Azul starts today another increase in flights, this time between the international airports of Viracopos, in Campinas, and Belém, in Pará.

There will be three daily flights, seven days a week, connecting the capital of Pará, Belém, to the company’s main hub, in Campinas. The route will be operated with the Azul Airbus model A320 aircraft, with capacity for up to 174 passengers.

According to Azul’s Mesh Planning manager, Beatriz Barbi, the increase is part of the company’s strategy to invest in the growth of the Amazon region. “The increase in the number of flights brings another option to Azul’s customers, in addition to playing an important role, especially in a region where the main means of transport for the population are riverboats”, she evaluates.

