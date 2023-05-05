French artist Anne-Valérie Dupond’s first solo exhibition in Hong Kong “Anne-Valérie Dupond : Saint Créatures” officially debuts

French artist Anne-Valérie Dupond (AVD), known for her exquisite embroidery workmanship and unique style combining cuteness and darkness, has been loved by different brands and designers for many years. She has cooperated with UNDERCOVER, Medicom Toy and AKASHIC RECORDS and other units .

Following her earlier appearance in “[email protected] WORLDWIDE TOUR 3 in Hong Kong”, Anne-Valérie Dupond recently held her first Hong Kong solo exhibition “Anne-Valérie Dupond : Saint Créatures” at HOLY CLUB in Hong Kong. In the exhibition, the artist takes the legends of the twelve zodiac signs in oriental culture as inspiration, and reflects the personalities of different characters through the various expressions, hair characteristics, patterns and names of the works. At the same time, in the “Saintes Créatures” series, the artist also detailed the mutually beneficial relationship between the two opposite values ​​of individualism and egalitarianism.

In addition to the distinctive sculptures and art exhibits, the venue is also equipped with T-Shirts designed by Anne-Valérie Dupond, scented candles, handbags, posters, pins and a limited edition of 20 pairs of canvas shoes remade by the artist himself. Available for purchase.

HOLY CLUB

Exhibition Period: April 21 – May 7, 2023

Address: 28 Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong