The shocking reason Abraham Lincoln grew a beard

You know the scene where Bra asks her father, Vegeta, to take off his mustache (and luckily), in Dragon Ball GT? Well, know that something similar happened with Abraham Lincoln. It was 1864 and 11-year-old Grace Bedell would have liked that its president wore a beard.

Put like this it may seem a wickedness, but exactly this happened: the little girl was so convinced of her idea that she sent Lincoln a letter; he became il first president of the United States to wear a beard. Grace was originally from upstate New York and was the daughter of a cloth merchant. This is how the letter that convinced Lincoln to change his look reads:

“Dear Sir, I have the honor of writing to you, and I ask you not to laugh at me, please. I’m only eleven, but I read the papers and I know there’s a lot of discussion about you. Everyone says he’s very cute, but I thought if you have a beard you would be much nicer. So please give him a beard so people can see you better”.

Abraham Lincoln not only appreciated the sweet little girl’s words, but he thanked her sending her a letter in reply. Thus, from 1864, the US president began to grow a beard and, in a very few weeks, he became a totally different-looking person; moreover, the rest of the United States also appreciated the stylistic choice, freaking out bearded face fashion.