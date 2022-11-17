Bang & Olufsen has launched a new home speaker — Beosound Emerge, whose shape is inspired by the compact shape of a book. The side panel of the speaker wraps the speaker like a book cover, and the Bang & Olufsen logo is marked on the front of the speaker. Like the author’s signature engraved on the spine. Inspired by residential interiors, the Beosound Emerge features a material rich in texture and warmth, with an oak “cover” flanking a Kvadrat fabric-wrapped “spine”. The anodized, pearl-blasted aluminum has a warm, lustrous gold hue, and the polymer side panels feature a vertical corrugated pattern that accentuates the speaker’s slender lines.

Beosound Emerge integrates an intuitive user interface into the top of the product, allowing users to pause music, change tracks or easily access favorite playlists with just one touch. It is worth mentioning that Beosound Emerge also has a unique volume adjustment function, users can turn up or down the volume by drawing a circle, so as to achieve smooth sensory interaction.