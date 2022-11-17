Home Entertainment Bang & Olufsen Introduces New Home Speaker BEOSOUND EMERGE
Entertainment

Bang & Olufsen Introduces New Home Speaker BEOSOUND EMERGE

by admin
Bang & Olufsen Introduces New Home Speaker BEOSOUND EMERGE

Bang & Olufsen has launched a new home speaker — Beosound Emerge, whose shape is inspired by the compact shape of a book. The side panel of the speaker wraps the speaker like a book cover, and the Bang & Olufsen logo is marked on the front of the speaker. Like the author’s signature engraved on the spine. Inspired by residential interiors, the Beosound Emerge features a material rich in texture and warmth, with an oak “cover” flanking a Kvadrat fabric-wrapped “spine”. The anodized, pearl-blasted aluminum has a warm, lustrous gold hue, and the polymer side panels feature a vertical corrugated pattern that accentuates the speaker’s slender lines.

Beosound Emerge integrates an intuitive user interface into the top of the product, allowing users to pause music, change tracks or easily access favorite playlists with just one touch. It is worth mentioning that Beosound Emerge also has a unique volume adjustment function, users can turn up or down the volume by drawing a circle, so as to achieve smooth sensory interaction.

See also  IGN reviews the 12 best thrillers of all time - Movies - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Unity sets out to promote the application of...

Maison Kitsuné joins forces with designer Olympia Le-Tan...

Record luxury: in 2022 revenues up +22% and...

Daniel Arsham Teams Up with Tiffany to Create...

Inheriting the beauty of oriental music, Ayunga’s new...

VERDY x UNDERCOVER x Human Made Tripartite Joint...

The cumulative global sales of the flight shooting...

The long journey through the notes of the...

The online movie “Legend of Qingqiu” starts in...

Eason Chan’s new single “People and People” launched...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy