Bangmei hotline | Zhao Lusi is frequently hacked? Yu Shuxin cooperates with Xiao Zhan? Liu Haocun and Song Weilong fried cp? Zhang Linghe’s new drama? Xie Keyin resources? _concert

Zhao Lusi is frequently hacked? Yu Shuxin cooperates with Xiao Zhan? Liu Haocun and Song Weilong fried cp? Zhang Linghe's new drama? Xie Keyin resources?

What has Zhao Lusi, the list girl, been doing recently? Feel scolded for everything?

answer:Recently, Zhao Lusi’s makeup, hair, clothing, and demeanor have been frequently searched for live broadcasts. It is not uncommon to see such drafts that are too far behind the intensive ones. It is true that there are too many drafts. It’s a necessary stage, and the promotion of the new drama is the highlight. Zhao Lusi doesn’t care about being hacked. Next, she will be preparing to join Youku’s new drama “Pearl Curtain and Jade Curtain”. The Lord is currently talking about Lin Yi, and the machine is about to start. “Can’t Hide Secretly” is expected to be aired during the summer vacation.

Bangmei said about our Yu Shuxin, which drama of Xinxinzi will be broadcast first!

Answer: Yu Shuxin’s current inventory is only “The Feather of the Cloud” and “Six Prayers of the Immortal Sword”. Neither of these two dramas will be broadcast so soon, at least in the summer. Yu Shuxin will go to “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” next. A cameo role in “The Big One” will not have too many roles. In addition, the male lead of the drama “Black Lotus Raiders Manual” has not yet been decided, and there will be an endorsement of Hsu Fu Chi that will be officially announced soon. You can look forward to the Bazaar Charity Night on the 30th.

03 Is the girl Liu Haocun and Song Weilong in love?I feel that only those who are ambiguous will shoot the concert for the other party to watch

Answer: Liu Haocun and Song Weilong have collaborated in the film "Forget Each Other" before. This time the concert is a team-building project of this crew. It should be released this year. The possibility of falling in love is not high. The other two will soon cooperate with "Seven Roots" "Heart Jane", it is still necessary to properly speculate on CP. They are all rising artists, and there are two collaborative works, which is normal.

04 list Bangmei talked about Zhang Linghe, and Xiangxiang really laughed at him.

answer:Zhang Linghe has also appeared in some variety shows recently. Both Hunan Satellite TV and Zhejiang Satellite TV have gone to run. There will be no resident variety shows this year. We will see if we can talk about it next year. It looks pretty good with Reuters of Jing Tian's "Four Seas". , "Ning'an Rumeng" failed to air as scheduled, which is not a blow to him. Art schedule is up.

05 The sisters on the list are all idols, Xie Keyin is more dedicated than An Qi, when will the beauties be able to act again?

Answer: An Qi's love affair is true. I didn't expect it to last for so long. Huafen's professionalism is not for nothing. Xie Keyin recently performed well on stage in "China Rap Showdown", but unfortunately there are still too few domestic entertainment stages. Xie Keyin made his debut as an actor with realistic themes. It is also correct not to follow the route of ancient puppets and modern puppets. The next drama will be about "Snow Labyrinth", and the team is very strong.

