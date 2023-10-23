Bar Convent 2023: Bartender.it’s gaze

An event on the world of bars, therefore, less show it’s more conventused by different professionals as true commercial crossroads: the seriousness and professionalism of the public manages to compensate for an atmosphere which in Berlin – at a city level understood as an urban and social connective tissue – is less “warm” compared to other contexts, but which in this way favors focus on business.

However, nothing should be taken away from all of them events/happening/party that the organization stimulates off-fair inside the most important venues in Berlin, involving various brands on display at the BCB – and only and exclusively of those present at the fair, who evidently perceive the importance of conveying their activities in the premises even in the evening, without dispersion and with great professionalism: in Berlin, that’s how it works.

Scrolling through the program of the 3 days, we noticed that there was certainly less emphasis on planning of seminars, meetings and speeches of “reference” figures in the panorama of bar industry international: are of interest to me moodtopics, developments and trends, but it matters less to those who promote and illustrate them. This does not mean that the personalities who have carried out studies and research and who show themselves to be significantly prepared “in the field” are rewarded. In fact, theauthority and theexpertise of the speaker, without however having to flaunt ability or knowledge sacrificing them in the name of the brand or in the name of one’s own visibility on the social.

As regards the role played by our country, many Italian companies: a nice presence, which also sees a good number of little-known realities in Italy. The objective is legitimate, and more than understandable: for some brands, theaffirmation across borders is essential, as well as the search for importers who allow a more widespread (and sometimes more convenient) distribution across different territories and scenarios. Due to the experience gained by Bartender.it, theaffirmation in Italy – prior to this phase – still remains important, and does not take away the “ambition” of entrepreneurs who attempt to make important leaps abroad for their own economic sustainability.

In conclusion, Bar Convent 2023 represented another epochal transition that Bartender.it looks at with esteem and admiration in anticipation of MIxology Experience 2024as demonstrated by the words of its founder Luca Pirola:

“…it is my 12th Bar Convent and this year too it confirms itself as a point of reference from which we too have been able to draw in terms of knowledge and information, since its inception. The property, which has been renovated for a few years now, is a large company that is certainly not as attentive as the previous founders to the romantic and passionate side of our profession; similarly, the old location also brings back unforgettable memories. Certainly, however, being more business oriented they know very well what needs to be done and are engaging the market very well. Let’s say that when you go to Berlin, you know what you’re getting, that is, an excellent opportunity for real professional ideas and contacts: little show, lots of business.”

Share this: Facebook

X

